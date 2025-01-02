DEEPSPACE 价格 (DPS)
今天 DEEPSPACE (DPS) 的实时价格为 0.01047014 USD。目前其市值为 $ 626.37K USD。DPS 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
DEEPSPACE 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 815.44 USD
- DEEPSPACE 当天价格变化为 +0.25%
- 其循环供应量为 59.77M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 DPS兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 DPS 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，DEEPSPACE 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，DEEPSPACE 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0019111523。
在过去60天内，DEEPSPACE 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0015199146。
在过去90天内，DEEPSPACE 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.003067488189842412。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+0.25%
|30天
|$ -0.0019111523
|-18.25%
|60天
|$ -0.0015199146
|-14.51%
|90天
|$ -0.003067488189842412
|-22.65%
DEEPSPACE 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.45%
+0.25%
-6.33%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
DEEPSPACE is an immersive space exploration strategy game. Engage in the DEEPSPACE universe by using $DPS, the in-game currency, and trading unique, upgradeable smart NFTs as you navigate through the cosmos with your fleet of ships! Prepare to explore, harvest, race, and battle your way across the DEEPSPACE universe! DEEPSPACE - Outpost One A key feature of DEEPSPACE is the Outpost. The Outpost serves as a decentralized exchange hub where you can buy, sell, and trade your ships, cores, and other upgradeable Smart NFTs with fellow explorers. Use the marketplace to build limited edition ships and acquire other valuable collectible assets. Expand your fleet to enhance your exploration, harvesting, racing, and combat capabilities throughout the DEEPSPACE universe! Players can exchange land, weapons, spacecraft, and other items in the marketplace to aid their exploration of the game world. As players advance in the game and grow their ship fleet, they can enhance their gameplay experience. The custom decentralized app (dapp) marketplace is integrated with the rest of the DEEPSPACE (DPS) platform, allowing for seamless connections between players looking to trade items and further their progress in the game. Ship modifications, both temporary and permanent, can be transacted on the marketplace. DEEPSPACE - Game Game assets such as ships and equipment are blockchain NFTs, giving gamers full ownership of their in-game assets. Players can mint their own starships or purchase from the proprietary NFT marketplace, and choose up to 4 ships from their fleet to begin exploring, engaging, and discovering planets, places, and other players within the 3D space-based universe. Racing and Track Builder In addition to exploration and combat, DEEPSPACE features exhilarating racing mechanics! Players can participate in high-speed races across various cosmic tracks. The innovative track builder allows you to create your own custom racetracks, designing loops, jumps, and obstacles to challenge yourself and your friends. Share your tracks with the community and compete for the fastest times! Starship Archetypes Four starship archetypes allow you to explore the universe openly, engage in combat, or mine resources: 1. Fighters - Ships with state-of-the-art weapon technology. 2. Tank - Ships designed for managing enemy engagements, longevity, and withstanding damage. 3. Mining - Ships specially engineered for efficient resource collection. 4. Support - Ships focused on utility and boosting the capabilities of your other ships. Each ship has its own benefits in the form of 8 different stats: attack, special attack, shields, special defense, speed, luck, mining, and health. Players can apply permanent and temporary modifications as they play. Modifications allow for many added battle benefits, situational adaptability, and other stat improvements. Temporary modifications give players single-use bonuses during gameplay with specific uses and unique outcomes. Resource mining allows players to gather raw materials, like ore, for ship or property add-ons and modifications. Mined materials enable you to customize your ships, creating a unique experience for every player. Battles and Challenges Battles occur frequently within the game and can take one of two forms: 1. Player vs Player (PvP) - PvP allows players to battle against each other for prizes, leaderboard placement, and bragging rights. 2. Player-vs-Enemy (PvE) - PvE involves battling Non-Playable Characters (NPCs; i.e., game-based Artificial Intelligence (AI) players) throughout the game as a mechanism for winning rewards and enhancing your gameplay experience. Dive into the DEEPSPACE universe today and embark on your adventure filled with exploration, racing, and epic battles!
|1 DPS 兑换 AUD
A$0.016752224
|1 DPS 兑换 GBP
￡0.008376112
|1 DPS 兑换 EUR
€0.0100513344
|1 DPS 兑换 USD
$0.01047014
|1 DPS 兑换 MYR
RM0.0468015258
|1 DPS 兑换 TRY
₺0.3697006434
|1 DPS 兑换 JPY
¥1.6420320562
|1 DPS 兑换 RUB
₽1.1622902414
|1 DPS 兑换 INR
₹0.8973956994
|1 DPS 兑换 IDR
Rp168.8732021642
|1 DPS 兑换 PHP
₱0.6055928976
|1 DPS 兑换 EGP
￡E.0.5314643064
|1 DPS 兑换 BRL
R$0.0663806876
|1 DPS 兑换 CAD
C$0.0150770016
|1 DPS 兑换 BDT
৳1.25118173
|1 DPS 兑换 NGN
₦16.2075673172
|1 DPS 兑换 UAH
₴0.4403740884
|1 DPS 兑换 VES
Bs0.53397714
|1 DPS 兑换 PKR
Rs2.916457497
|1 DPS 兑换 KZT
₸5.4960905902
|1 DPS 兑换 THB
฿0.3582881908
|1 DPS 兑换 TWD
NT$0.3441535018
|1 DPS 兑换 CHF
Fr0.009423126
|1 DPS 兑换 HKD
HK$0.0813529878
|1 DPS 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.105748414