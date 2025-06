什么是Dante (DGPU)

DanteGPU is a decentralized platform that enables AI agents to efficiently utilize distributed GPU resources through the Solana blockchain. DanteGPU democratizes GPU access by eliminating central control, making high-performance computing available to everyone. With a decentralized infrastructure, GPU providers can offer their unused resources directly to AI developers and researchers, ensuring fair and efficient access to computing power. DanteGPU consists of two core marketplaces: an AI Agent Marketplace and a GPU Renting Marketplace. What makes DanteGPU unique is the integration of its own AI agent, Dantian AI, which optimizes usage by recommending the best AI agent-GPU matches. Users are free to manually choose GPUs, but the system provides optimized recommendations for better performance. Dante Token is a fully decentralized coin issued on the Solana blockchain. It was launched via pump.fun, ensuring an open-market and fair distribution. While the token is market-driven, it will also serve as a utility token within the DanteGPU ecosystem. Users can pay with either dGPU or Stablecoins, but using Dante Token will come with benefits such as discounts and incentives.

