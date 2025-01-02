COAL 价格 (COAL)
今天 COAL (COAL) 的实时价格为 0.053999 USD。目前其市值为 $ 1.13M USD。COAL 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
COAL 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 19.25K USD
- COAL 当天价格变化为 +15.15%
- 其循环供应量为 21.00M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 COAL兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 COAL 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，COAL 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.00710372。
在过去30天内，COAL 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0335128755。
在过去60天内，COAL 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0245482153。
在过去90天内，COAL 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00710372
|+15.15%
|30天
|$ -0.0335128755
|-62.06%
|60天
|$ -0.0245482153
|-45.46%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
COAL 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.40%
+15.15%
-27.04%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
COAL is the first-ever proof-of-work meme coin on the Solana blockchain, designed with fairness and decentralization at its core. It launched without any pre-mine or team allocation, giving everyone an equal opportunity from day one. You can mine COAL using the official coal-cli or by joining one of the community-operated mining pools. COAL supports merged mining with the ORE cryptocurrency, leveraging the CPU-friendly Drillx algorithm - making it accessible to anyone with a home computer or laptop. At the heart of COAL is The Minechain, a gamified resource and crafting system. Players can gather on-chain resources like ORE, WOOD, and INGOT, which can be combined to craft tradeable tools for mining. These tools enhance the mining experience, blending blockchain technology with idle-game-like mechanics.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 COAL 兑换 AUD
A$0.0863984
|1 COAL 兑换 GBP
￡0.0431992
|1 COAL 兑换 EUR
€0.05183904
|1 COAL 兑换 USD
$0.053999
|1 COAL 兑换 MYR
RM0.24137553
|1 COAL 兑换 TRY
₺1.90724468
|1 COAL 兑换 JPY
¥8.47406307
|1 COAL 兑换 RUB
₽5.993889
|1 COAL 兑换 INR
₹4.62987426
|1 COAL 兑换 IDR
Rp870.95149097
|1 COAL 兑换 PHP
₱3.12222218
|1 COAL 兑换 EGP
￡E.2.74206922
|1 COAL 兑换 BRL
R$0.34235366
|1 COAL 兑换 CAD
C$0.07775856
|1 COAL 兑换 BDT
৳6.4528805
|1 COAL 兑换 NGN
₦83.58937202
|1 COAL 兑换 UAH
₴2.27119794
|1 COAL 兑换 VES
Bs2.753949
|1 COAL 兑换 PKR
Rs15.04142145
|1 COAL 兑换 KZT
₸28.34569507
|1 COAL 兑换 THB
฿1.85162571
|1 COAL 兑换 TWD
NT$1.77494713
|1 COAL 兑换 CHF
Fr0.0485991
|1 COAL 兑换 HKD
HK$0.41957223
|1 COAL 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.5453899