CLever 价格 (CLEV)
今天 CLever (CLEV) 的实时价格为 11.96 USD。目前其市值为 $ 1.36M USD。CLEV 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
CLever 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 21.34 USD
- CLever 当天价格变化为 +1.67%
- 其循环供应量为 113.61K USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 CLEV兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 CLEV 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，CLever 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.196639。
在过去30天内，CLever 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -5.5059713800。
在过去60天内，CLever 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +19.6037663640。
在过去90天内，CLever 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +6.794949400641405。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.196639
|+1.67%
|30天
|$ -5.5059713800
|-46.03%
|60天
|$ +19.6037663640
|+163.91%
|90天
|$ +6.794949400641405
|+131.56%
CLever 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
--
+1.67%
-13.89%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
1. What is CLever? CLever gives CVX holders a continuous, automated way to harvest bribes and rewards AND allows users to claim their future bribes and rewards today. 2. Why use CLever? ● Automate the process of earning yield with CVX: locking, voting, collecting bribes, even re-locking in Convex as needed! ● Claim your future yields today! You can even swap them to CVX and re-deposit them to earn even more yields. ● Your future yield “loan” is non liquidating, low risk, and has certainty in funding costs 3. How does it work? Users lock their CVX and can immediately claim 50% of their future yields as clevCVX, for zero cost. Users can swap clevCVX for CVX using either the Curve liquidity pool or the clevCVX Furnace. For users that want to create leverage, they may re-deposit their CVX to claim and swap even more, looping as much as they wish to a maximum of ~2X their initial CVX deposit. All CVX locked with CLever will itself be vote-locked with Convex and used to vote for maximum bribe income, with all bribes swapped to CVX and claimable as more clevCVX. 4. What is CLever Token(CLEV)? CLEV will be a CVX producing #RealYield machine — vote-locked CLEV tokens will earn at least 75% of the CLever platform’s fee revenue (the rest goes to the treasury for growth & opex, final % TBA) and they will also boost your yield in the clevCVX-CVX LP. These LP rewards will create a powerful incentive for users to deposit their CVX into the liquidity pool, which in turn will enable instant swapping from clevCVX to CVX and thus allow future-yield-claimoors to take leverage! LPs earn yields on their fully liquid CVX and borrowers lever up their bribe income.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 CLEV 兑换 AUD
A$19.136
|1 CLEV 兑换 GBP
￡9.568
|1 CLEV 兑换 EUR
€11.4816
|1 CLEV 兑换 USD
$11.96
|1 CLEV 兑换 MYR
RM53.4612
|1 CLEV 兑换 TRY
₺422.4272
|1 CLEV 兑换 JPY
¥1,876.8828
|1 CLEV 兑换 RUB
₽1,327.56
|1 CLEV 兑换 INR
₹1,025.4504
|1 CLEV 兑换 IDR
Rp192,903.1988
|1 CLEV 兑换 PHP
₱691.5272
|1 CLEV 兑换 EGP
￡E.607.3288
|1 CLEV 兑换 BRL
R$75.8264
|1 CLEV 兑换 CAD
C$17.2224
|1 CLEV 兑换 BDT
৳1,429.22
|1 CLEV 兑换 NGN
₦18,513.8408
|1 CLEV 兑换 UAH
₴503.0376
|1 CLEV 兑换 VES
Bs609.96
|1 CLEV 兑换 PKR
Rs3,331.458
|1 CLEV 兑换 KZT
₸6,278.1628
|1 CLEV 兑换 THB
฿410.1084
|1 CLEV 兑换 TWD
NT$393.1252
|1 CLEV 兑换 CHF
Fr10.764
|1 CLEV 兑换 HKD
HK$92.9292
|1 CLEV 兑换 MAD
.د.م120.796