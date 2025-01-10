Catfish 价格 (CATFISH)
今天 Catfish (CATFISH) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 66.85K USD。CATFISH 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Catfish 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 372.41 USD
- Catfish 当天价格变化为 -0.78%
- 其循环供应量为 1000.00M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 CATFISH兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 CATFISH 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Catfish 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Catfish 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Catfish 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Catfish 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-0.78%
|30天
|$ 0
|-16.00%
|60天
|$ 0
|-46.69%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Catfish 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.65%
-0.78%
-10.24%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Introducing "I'LL BE YOUR LAST CATFISH TONIGHT" ($CATFISH), a unique and refreshing cryptocurrency that defies the norms of meme coins. In a crypto space saturated with misleading projects, $CATFISH embraces the unexpected in a positive way. Unlike the typical catfish that deceives, this coin thrives on transparency and authenticity. It stands out as a beacon of truth, weathering market fluctuations and false promises to emerge as the last one standing. In a world of fake hype and dubious developers, $CATFISH challenges the status quo, proving that sometimes, embracing the unexpected can lead to genuine treasure. The project is committed to enduring the storms of the crypto market and providing a real and lasting value proposition. $CATFISH's tokenomics further emphasize its commitment to transparency and community trust. With a total supply of 1 billion tokens, the project implements a 0% tax on transactions, LP (liquidity pool) is burned, and minting is revoked. The team has taken concrete steps to ensure the longevity and stability of the project, with 20 SOL (Solana) allocated to the LP. The performance metrics displayed on the Telegram channel showcase impressive percentage gains, emphasizing the coin's potential to provide unexpected returns. $CATFISH is more than just a meme coin; it's a symbol of resilience, truth, and the joy of the unexpected in the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrencies.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 CATFISH 兑换 AUD
A$--
|1 CATFISH 兑换 GBP
￡--
|1 CATFISH 兑换 EUR
€--
|1 CATFISH 兑换 USD
$--
|1 CATFISH 兑换 MYR
RM--
|1 CATFISH 兑换 TRY
₺--
|1 CATFISH 兑换 JPY
¥--
|1 CATFISH 兑换 RUB
₽--
|1 CATFISH 兑换 INR
₹--
|1 CATFISH 兑换 IDR
Rp--
|1 CATFISH 兑换 PHP
₱--
|1 CATFISH 兑换 EGP
￡E.--
|1 CATFISH 兑换 BRL
R$--
|1 CATFISH 兑换 CAD
C$--
|1 CATFISH 兑换 BDT
৳--
|1 CATFISH 兑换 NGN
₦--
|1 CATFISH 兑换 UAH
₴--
|1 CATFISH 兑换 VES
Bs--
|1 CATFISH 兑换 PKR
Rs--
|1 CATFISH 兑换 KZT
₸--
|1 CATFISH 兑换 THB
฿--
|1 CATFISH 兑换 TWD
NT$--
|1 CATFISH 兑换 CHF
Fr--
|1 CATFISH 兑换 HKD
HK$--
|1 CATFISH 兑换 MAD
.د.م--