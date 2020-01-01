CAIRE（CAIRE）信息

CAIRE (C.A.I.R.E. – EQ42) is an on-chain mental health protocol focused on building accessible, AI-assisted telepsychiatry services for the decentralized world. The project leverages blockchain transparency and token-based governance to offer mental wellness tools, community-driven support, and long-term care solutions without centralized gatekeeping. Through $CAIRE, users can interact with emotional AI agents, participate in mental health campaigns, and contribute to a collective healing ecosystem. With over 33% of supply locked and a growing endorsement base, CAIRE is designed for sustainability, trust, and real-world impact. Our mission is to reduce stigma, increase access to emotional care, and pioneer the future of on-chain emotional intelligence.S