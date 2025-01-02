BurnedFi 价格 (BURN)
今天 BurnedFi (BURN) 的实时价格为 1.032 USD。目前其市值为 $ 13.62M USD。BURN 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
BurnedFi 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 90.26K USD
- BurnedFi 当天价格变化为 +2.73%
- 其循环供应量为 13.24M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 BURN兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 BURN 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，BurnedFi 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.02746165。
在过去30天内，BurnedFi 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.2882152056。
在过去60天内，BurnedFi 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.4839146040。
在过去90天内，BurnedFi 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.3112884385986343。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.02746165
|+2.73%
|30天
|$ +0.2882152056
|+27.93%
|60天
|$ +0.4839146040
|+46.89%
|90天
|$ -0.3112884385986343
|-23.17%
BurnedFi 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+2.43%
+2.73%
-6.12%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
The token symbols $burnedFi (shortened as $burn) and $burnBuild (shortened as $build) are used in the following references. Convert your $burn tokens into an equivalent amount of $BNB and mint $build tokens as proof. Assumption: Burning 1000 $burn tokens worth 1 $BNB will mint 1 $build token as your proof. Simultaneously, an additional 1 $build token will be minted and distributed to all $build holders [based on $build holdings]. If you are the first to burn $burn tokens worth 1 $BNB, you will receive 1 $build and 1 $build reflection, totaling 2 tokens. When the second burn, with tokens worth 2 $BNB, occurs, the participant will receive 2 $build proofs and 1 $build reflection. You will also receive 1 $build (as you occupy 50% of the share). And so on! - Claim Rewards: Reward calculation: Your holdings of $build - Your proof (build) = BNB reward you can claim. Assuming your initial burn value was 1 $build (proof), when you accumulate 10 $build, you can claim a reward of 9 $BNB! Regardless of the quantity of your $build proofs, they will be reset to zero when you claim the reward. Don't claim rewards too easily; leave them for community development. - Invite Rewards: When a burner uses your link to burn $burn tokens, you can receive a 10% reward in $burn tokens. If you were also invited, the person who invited you can also receive a 5% reward in $burn tokens. The remaining $burn tokens will be transferred to the black hole (0xdead) address, at least 85%.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
