BurnedFi (BURN) 实时价格图表

$1.032
+2.70%(1D)

今天 BurnedFi (BURN) 的价格

今天 BurnedFi (BURN) 的实时价格为 1.032 USD。目前其市值为 $ 13.62M USD。BURN 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
BurnedFi 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 90.26K USD
- BurnedFi 当天价格变化为 +2.73%
- 其循环供应量为 13.24M USD

在获取 MEXC 上从 BURN兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 BURN 价格信息的首选平台。

BurnedFi (BURN) 价格表现 USD

今天内，BurnedFi 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.02746165
在过去30天内，BurnedFi 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.2882152056
在过去60天内，BurnedFi 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.4839146040
在过去90天内，BurnedFi 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.3112884385986343

时间段涨跌幅 (USD)涨跌幅 (%)
今日$ +0.02746165+2.73%
30天$ +0.2882152056+27.93%
60天$ +0.4839146040+46.89%
90天$ -0.3112884385986343-23.17%

BurnedFi (BURN) 价格分析

BurnedFi 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：

$ 0.984789
$ 1.04
$ 10.25
+2.43%

+2.73%

-6.12%

BurnedFi (BURN) 市场信息

深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：

$ 13.62M
$ 90.26K
13.24M
什么是BurnedFi (BURN)

The token symbols $burnedFi (shortened as $burn) and $burnBuild (shortened as $build) are used in the following references. Convert your $burn tokens into an equivalent amount of $BNB and mint $build tokens as proof. Assumption: Burning 1000 $burn tokens worth 1 $BNB will mint 1 $build token as your proof. Simultaneously, an additional 1 $build token will be minted and distributed to all $build holders [based on $build holdings]. If you are the first to burn $burn tokens worth 1 $BNB, you will receive 1 $build and 1 $build reflection, totaling 2 tokens. When the second burn, with tokens worth 2 $BNB, occurs, the participant will receive 2 $build proofs and 1 $build reflection. You will also receive 1 $build (as you occupy 50% of the share). And so on! - Claim Rewards: Reward calculation: Your holdings of $build - Your proof (build) = BNB reward you can claim. Assuming your initial burn value was 1 $build (proof), when you accumulate 10 $build, you can claim a reward of 9 $BNB! Regardless of the quantity of your $build proofs, they will be reset to zero when you claim the reward. Don't claim rewards too easily; leave them for community development. - Invite Rewards: When a burner uses your link to burn $burn tokens, you can receive a 10% reward in $burn tokens. If you were also invited, the person who invited you can also receive a 5% reward in $burn tokens. The remaining $burn tokens will be transferred to the black hole (0xdead) address, at least 85%.

MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！

BurnedFi (BURN) 资源

白皮书
官网

大家还在问：关于 BurnedFi (BURN) 的其他问题

免责声明

加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。

BURN 兑换为当地货币

1 BURN 兑换 AUD
A$1.6512
1 BURN 兑换 GBP
0.8256
1 BURN 兑换 EUR
0.99072
1 BURN 兑换 USD
$1.032
1 BURN 兑换 MYR
RM4.61304
1 BURN 兑换 TRY
36.43992
1 BURN 兑换 JPY
¥161.79696
1 BURN 兑换 RUB
113.50968
1 BURN 兑换 INR
88.50432
1 BURN 兑换 IDR
Rp16,645.15896
1 BURN 兑换 PHP
59.65992
1 BURN 兑换 EGP
￡E.52.374
1 BURN 兑换 BRL
R$6.54288
1 BURN 兑换 CAD
C$1.48608
1 BURN 兑换 BDT
123.324
1 BURN 兑换 NGN
1,597.51536
1 BURN 兑换 UAH
43.40592
1 BURN 兑换 VES
Bs52.632
1 BURN 兑换 PKR
Rs287.4636
1 BURN 兑换 KZT
541.72776
1 BURN 兑换 THB
฿35.37696
1 BURN 兑换 TWD
NT$33.92184
1 BURN 兑换 CHF
Fr0.9288
1 BURN 兑换 HKD
HK$8.01864
1 BURN 兑换 MAD
.د.م10.4232