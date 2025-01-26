Built Different 价格 (BUILT)
今天 Built Different (BUILT) 的实时价格为 0.00348923 USD。目前其市值为 $ 3.45M USD。BUILT 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Built Different 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 6.55M USD
- Built Different 当天价格变化为 -3.63%
- 其循环供应量为 1.00B USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 BUILT兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 BUILT 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Built Different 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.000131722240249026。
在过去30天内，Built Different 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Built Different 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Built Different 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.000131722240249026
|-3.63%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Built Different 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-8.00%
-3.63%
--
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Built Different is not just a token; it’s a movement. Inspired by the relentless pursuit of greatness, Built Different embodies the spirit of innovation, ambition, and breaking barriers. Positioned as a standout project on the Solana ecosystem, it draws parallels to the meteoric rise of coins like $Sigma and $Giga, capturing the imagination of those who aspire for more in life and in crypto. Core Values: • Innovation: Pushing boundaries in the crypto space. • Resilience: Built to thrive in any market conditions. • Community: Empowering individuals to stride for more together. Why Built Different? Built Different is more than a financial asset—it’s a badge of honor for those who see themselves as visionaries, risk-takers, and builders of the future. With its catchy slogan and bold ethos, it appeals to a new generation of crypto investors who crave purpose beyond profits.
