buidl 价格 (BUIDL)
今天 buidl (BUIDL) 的实时价格为 0.00265042 USD。目前其市值为 $ 2.65M USD。BUIDL 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
buidl 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 -- USD
- buidl 当天价格变化为 +17.78%
- 其循环供应量为 999.91M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 BUIDL兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 BUIDL 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，buidl 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.00040012。
在过去30天内，buidl 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0010285108。
在过去60天内，buidl 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，buidl 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00040012
|+17.78%
|30天
|$ -0.0010285108
|-38.80%
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
buidl 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-1.19%
+17.78%
-19.74%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
dev.fun is a platform that lets anyone turn an idea into a live app instantly, tied to any pump.fun token. dev.fun makes app creation with AI as easy posting on X, with no coding required. --- buidlDAO ($buidl) is the operating DAO for dev.fun & the main way to get liquid exposure to its ecosystem. buidl fuels dev.fun’s growth and value creation through three core mechanisms: 1. buidlAccelerator: Projects contributing either 3% of their token supply or $3K to gain direct access to hands-on support from both the buidlDAO and dev.fun teams. This support includes assistance with distribution, visibility, development resources, and go-to-market strategies. 2. dapp supercycle buidlDAO partners with memecoin/NFT communities/protocols and chains to drive hackathons, content, and viral app launches. Incentives drive the buidl community to grow partner ecosystems, while also bringing external attention to dev.fun. 3. buidlDAO value accrual The DAO earns from accelerator fees, template marketplace, and revenue-generating core apps & primitives, creating a tokenomics flywheel accruing value to the DAO’s native token, $buidl. By growing the ecosystem, buidl aligns with the long term growth of the platform and empowers creators to shape the app economy.
了解 buidl（BUIDL）的代币经济，有助于深入洞察其长期价值与增长潜力。从代币的分配方式到供应机制，代币经济揭示了项目经济体系的核心结构。立即了解 BUIDL 代币的完整经济学！
|1 BUIDL 兑换 VND
₫69.7458023
|1 BUIDL 兑换 AUD
A$0.0040551426
|1 BUIDL 兑换 GBP
￡0.0019348066
|1 BUIDL 兑换 EUR
€0.0022793612
|1 BUIDL 兑换 USD
$0.00265042
|1 BUIDL 兑换 MYR
RM0.0112377808
|1 BUIDL 兑换 TRY
₺0.1050626488
|1 BUIDL 兑换 JPY
¥0.3843904126
|1 BUIDL 兑换 RUB
₽0.208455533
|1 BUIDL 兑换 INR
₹0.2279891284
|1 BUIDL 兑换 IDR
Rp43.4495012448
|1 BUIDL 兑换 KRW
₩3.6010991498
|1 BUIDL 兑换 PHP
₱0.1508354022
|1 BUIDL 兑换 EGP
￡E.0.1326800252
|1 BUIDL 兑换 BRL
R$0.0145508058
|1 BUIDL 兑换 CAD
C$0.0036310754
|1 BUIDL 兑换 BDT
৳0.323881324
|1 BUIDL 兑换 NGN
₦4.1091581596
|1 BUIDL 兑换 UAH
₴0.1109730854
|1 BUIDL 兑换 VES
Bs0.27299326
|1 BUIDL 兑换 PKR
Rs0.751659112
|1 BUIDL 兑换 KZT
₸1.3833072064
|1 BUIDL 兑换 THB
฿0.0865892214
|1 BUIDL 兑换 TWD
NT$0.07818739
|1 BUIDL 兑换 AED
د.إ0.0097270414
|1 BUIDL 兑换 CHF
Fr0.0021468402
|1 BUIDL 兑换 HKD
HK$0.0207792928
|1 BUIDL 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.023986301
|1 BUIDL 兑换 MXN
$0.0504374926