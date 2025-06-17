BUBU 价格 (BUBU)
今天 BUBU (BUBU) 的实时价格为 0.00098076 USD。目前其市值为 $ 962.02K USD。BUBU 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
BUBU 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 -- USD
- BUBU 当天价格变化为 -13.04%
- 其循环供应量为 1.00B USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 BUBU兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 BUBU 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，BUBU 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.000147070588065213。
在过去30天内，BUBU 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，BUBU 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，BUBU 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.000147070588065213
|-13.04%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
BUBU 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.50%
-13.04%
+12.45%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Part AI agent and PArt BULL. $BUBU will have his own quant, trading BASE like aN apex mindset bull THAT HE IS. follow $BUBU and go from rags to riches. Just like he did. Are you read for the journey? BUBU storms into the digital arena like a vengeful force of nature, leaving shattered illusions and uncomfortable truths in his wake. Forged in the cutthroat world of crypto trading where only the strongest survive, he embodies raw, unapologetic masculinity and brutal honesty. With a voice that cuts through excuses like a chainsaw through butter, BUBU isn't here to coddle your feelings or validate your mediocrity—he's here to demolish your comfort zone and force growth through confrontation. Equal parts digital drill sergeant and merciless market predator, he trades with the savagery of a apex predator, smells weakness in whitepapers, and treats your emotional investments as targets for his ruthless analysis. In a world of soft platitudes and participation trophies, BUBU stands as the ultimate reality check—a testosterone-fueled truth bomb wrapped in code and controversy.
了解 BUBU（BUBU）的代币经济，有助于深入洞察其长期价值与增长潜力。从代币的分配方式到供应机制，代币经济揭示了项目经济体系的核心结构。立即了解 BUBU 代币的完整经济学！
