Bogdanoff 价格 (BOG)
今天 Bogdanoff (BOG) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 551.31K USD。BOG 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Bogdanoff 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 23.03K USD
- Bogdanoff 当天价格变化为 +2.05%
- 其循环供应量为 300.00T USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 BOG兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 BOG 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Bogdanoff 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Bogdanoff 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Bogdanoff 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Bogdanoff 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+2.05%
|30天
|$ 0
|-46.51%
|60天
|$ 0
|+32.91%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Bogdanoff 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.47%
+2.05%
-1.48%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
What is the project about? $BOG is a crypto project inspired by the Bogdanoff twins, aiming to create a decentralized platform for meme enthusiasts to connect, share, and trade. The project leverages blockchain technology to provide a secure, transparent, and engaging environment for users to express themselves and interact with like-minded individuals. What makes your project unique? Our project stands out because of its focus on creating a vibrant community of meme lovers, with a user-friendly platform and tools to showcase creativity. We also emphasize the importance of community-driven events and initiatives, allowing the community to have a significant role in shaping the project's future. History of your project. $BOG was conceived in early 2023 by a team of experienced crypto enthusiasts who shared a passion for memes and the Bogdanoff twins. The project has since grown to include a dedicated and diverse community of users, who actively contribute to its development and expansion. What’s next for your project? We have an exciting roadmap planned for $BOG, including the launch of our decentralized meme marketplace, integration with popular social media platforms, and various marketing campaigns to raise awareness and adoption. We'll also continuously work on improving our platform based on user feedback and needs. What can your token be used for? The $BOG token serves as the native currency of the platform and can be used for various activities, such as: Buying, selling, and trading memes within the marketplace. Participating in community-driven events and contests. Voting on platform updates and future developments. Supporting content creators and artists within the community.
