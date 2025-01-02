BloodLoop 价格 ($BLS)
今天 BloodLoop ($BLS) 的实时价格为 0.099681 USD。目前其市值为 $ 8.75M USD。$BLS 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
BloodLoop 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 37.04K USD
- BloodLoop 当天价格变化为 -2.69%
- 其循环供应量为 87.91M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 $BLS兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 $BLS 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，BloodLoop 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.00276336944356746。
在过去30天内，BloodLoop 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0380303549。
在过去60天内，BloodLoop 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0259088064。
在过去90天内，BloodLoop 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.1194488097416866。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.00276336944356746
|-2.69%
|30天
|$ -0.0380303549
|-38.15%
|60天
|$ -0.0259088064
|-25.99%
|90天
|$ -0.1194488097416866
|-54.51%
BloodLoop 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.57%
-2.69%
-17.97%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
## What Is BloodLoop? BloodLoop is a 5v5 Hero Shooter that immerses players in heart-pounding battles within a dynamic third-person shooter experience. Set in a dystopian future where factions vie for control, BloodLoop unleashes a relentless combat system where teams of skilled heroes clash in epic showdowns. Each hero possesses unique abilities, allowing players to adopt various playstyles and strategic approaches. With unique TPS gameplay and original game modes, built and conceived by top-class industry experts (ex Crytek, CI Games, Activision, Ubisoft, etc.) the game offers an innovative yet familiar experience to easily onboard gamers and get them in the loop. Thanks to its proprietary SDK and in-game gas fee-free subnet, BloodLoop provides users with a seamless web3 integration that doesn’t disrupt the UX and is perfectly blended into the traditional gaming experience. Leveraging a $BLS and NFT as Skins economy, the game is pioneering an economic loop that is sustainable and rewarding. ## What Is $BLS? $BLS is the native token to the BloodLoop ecosystem and it’s used for: * In-game crafting and trading of assets * Character upgrades, Tournaments and Ticketing * Gas Token for the BloodLoop Subnet The $BLS represents the keystone of the entire economic ecosystem of the game, as well as being the reference currency for any future development around the IP related to the BloodLoop game universe. ### Who’s Behind BloodLoop? The team comprises a healthy mix of crypto-native figures and top-class industry leaders from the gaming world, to embrace both cultures and take the best of each fully. With over 40 full-time figures, the team has experience from production houses such as Ubisoft, Activision, CI Games, Crytek, Gameloft, and more, specifically focusing on talent and figures passionate about innovation and research.
