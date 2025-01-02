什么是BitSong (BTSG)

BitSong is a distributed (open source) blockchain music ecosystem born in December 2017, to create a decentralized and trustless hub that interconnects the various market players. Our mission is to decentralize the music sector by simplifying the bureaucracy as much as possible in order to offer artists a meritocratic, transparent, fast and intermediary-free earning model and users a new way to listen to music and earn money. BitSong is not a streaming platform but a real decentralized ecosystem of services and an active community of artists, music providers and fans (listeners) that aims to become the only point of reference within the digital music market.

BitSong (BTSG) 资源 白皮书 官网