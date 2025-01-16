BitRunes 价格 (BRUNE)
今天 BitRunes (BRUNE) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。BRUNE 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
BitRunes 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 2.18 USD
- BitRunes 当天价格变化为 --
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 BRUNE兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 BRUNE 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，BitRunes 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，BitRunes 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，BitRunes 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，BitRunes 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ 0
|-19.59%
|60天
|$ 0
|+3.38%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
BitRunes 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
--
--
0.00%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
BitRunes is a suite of services designed to propel the Rune token standard, a fungible token standard built on the Bitcoin blockchain's Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) model, offering a decentralized and efficient solution for tokenization. BitRunes extends the capabilities of Runes by providing essential infrastructures for Rune etching, transfer and UTXO management. Runes are represented by UTXOs, and each UTXO can contain any amount of any number of runes. It stems from the need for an efficient standardized fungible token system on the Bitcoin blockchain, leveraging its robust UTXO model. In Bitcoin's transaction model, when someone sends bitcoins to another person, they're essentially spending a certain amount of bitcoins they received in a previous transaction. These received bitcoins are represented by UTXOs. When spending bitcoins, the spender needs to reference these UTXOs as inputs in their new transaction. Once a UTXO is used as an input in a transaction, it becomes "spent" and cannot be used again. As the demand for an efficient token solution on Bitcoin continues to grow, the BitRunes ecosystem emerges as an innovative doorway to a world of possibilities with Runes. BitRunes is designed to work flawlessly with Bitcoin's UTXO system, the backbone of its secure transactions. We understand that a smooth user experience is key. That's why BitRunes prioritizes efficient UTXO management, ensuring your Rune transactions are handled quickly and easily within the familiar Bitcoin ecosystem.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
