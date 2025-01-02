BigShortBets 价格 (BIGSB)
今天 BigShortBets (BIGSB) 的实时价格为 0.202673 USD。目前其市值为 $ 1.15M USD。BIGSB 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
BigShortBets 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 29.88 USD
- BigShortBets 当天价格变化为 --
- 其循环供应量为 5.67M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 BIGSB兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 BIGSB 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，BigShortBets 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，BigShortBets 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0359323015。
在过去60天内，BigShortBets 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0919728655。
在过去90天内，BigShortBets 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.1777788418172292。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ -0.0359323015
|-17.72%
|60天
|$ -0.0919728655
|-45.37%
|90天
|$ -0.1777788418172292
|-46.72%
BigShortBets 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
--
--
-5.15%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
BigShortBets is the social, decentralized, anonymous information marketplace & blockchain futures trading tool - powered by $BigSB token. In short we build a platform on Tor network for investors. Only thing used for KYC process on the platform is MetaMask address This platform will enable information exchange between parties eg. buying and selling information and creating own space like on any other social platform eg. groups, timeline, posts. It is 100% community driven, to maintain a good situation on the platform there is a community reputation system to control the uncontrolled content. We already have that part working. Second part is the Market, on which we create ability to fully decentralize the futures trading. We will enable for users of the platform to create bets (futures contracts) on anything they like. It will work like the first stock exchange in Amsterdam. Everything to make GME and AMC- like actions without interception. We plan to attract arbitrators to trade on this platform (bets on NASDAQ, GOLD, STEEL, etc). We do so cause the only information used in KYC is MetaMask wallet address. Last thing. Every transaction on the platform is secured by BigSB token. Everything we collect in presale, public sale, etc goes to liquidity for future arbitrators. Platform provides full anonymity and encryption.
