Best Patent Token（BPT）信息

The BPT project aims to transform patents into digital assets by integrating blockchain technology, enhancing the management and commercialization of patents. This initiative allows patent owners to tokenize their inventions and offer them on the market, facilitating a new ecosystem where investors can generate returns by investing in these tokenized patent assets. Furthermore, BPT tokens serve as a medium of exchange within the platform, used for accessing various services and conducting transactions related to patents. This system significantly improves transparency and accessibility in the patent industry.