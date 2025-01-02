什么是Aviator (AVI)

Aviator is revolutionizing onchain gaming and bridging solutions on Base with Aviator Arcade™ and SkyBridge™. Aviator Arcade is a gaming platform that allows anyone to publish their game without hosting fees while rewarding both developers and gamers in the AVI token. SkyBridge is a complete bridging and launchpad solution that aims to drive adoption of Base and Aviator Arcade through enabling seamless transfers of any standard token or NFT between Ethereum and Base. The KYC-certified core team includes experts from Shiba Inu's original security & metaverse team, seasoned developers, and industry professionals in advertising, government, and accounting. The Aviator DAO empowers community members to influence the project's future utilizing the AVI token.

Aviator (AVI) 资源 白皮书 官网