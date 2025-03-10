Automatic Treasury Machine 价格 (ATM)
ATMsolcoin is a decentralized token built on the Solana blockchain that implements an automated treasury mechanism. The project collects a 5% tax from every buy and sell transaction, which is then converted into USDC and distributed to token holders every five minutes. This reward system is designed to provide passive income without requiring users to claim their rewards manually. The distribution is proportional to each holder’s balance, allowing participants to benefit from both frequent reward cycles and the potential for compound growth through automatic reinvestment. With a true fair launch approach, the project adds 100% of its total supply to liquidity at launch, with no team tokens, presale, or maximum wallet limits. This ensures that the tokens remain liquid while offering a transparent and straightforward system for earning rewards.
