什么是Automatic Treasury Machine (ATM)

ATMsolcoin is a decentralized token built on the Solana blockchain that implements an automated treasury mechanism. The project collects a 5% tax from every buy and sell transaction, which is then converted into USDC and distributed to token holders every five minutes. This reward system is designed to provide passive income without requiring users to claim their rewards manually. The distribution is proportional to each holder’s balance, allowing participants to benefit from both frequent reward cycles and the potential for compound growth through automatic reinvestment. With a true fair launch approach, the project adds 100% of its total supply to liquidity at launch, with no team tokens, presale, or maximum wallet limits. This ensures that the tokens remain liquid while offering a transparent and straightforward system for earning rewards.

MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！

Automatic Treasury Machine (ATM) 资源 官网