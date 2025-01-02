Augur 价格 (REP)
今天 Augur (REP) 的实时价格为 0.589099 USD。目前其市值为 $ 4.73M USD。REP 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Augur 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 5.03K USD
- Augur 当天价格变化为 +4.85%
- 其循环供应量为 8.04M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 REP兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 REP 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Augur 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.02724831。
在过去30天内，Augur 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.1151164835。
在过去60天内，Augur 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.7925592438。
在过去90天内，Augur 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.30652868706644855。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.02724831
|+4.85%
|30天
|$ -0.1151164835
|-19.54%
|60天
|$ +0.7925592438
|+134.54%
|90天
|$ +0.30652868706644855
|+108.48%
Augur 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.50%
+4.85%
-0.92%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Augur is a trustless, decentralized platform for prediction markets. Augur is an Ethereum-based decentralized prediction market that leverages the wisdom of the crowds to create a search engine for the future that runs on its own token, REP. Augur allows users to create their markets for specific questions they may have and to profit from the trading buys while allowing users to buy positive or negative shares regarding the outcome of a future event. Prediction markets are markets created to trade the probability of an event happening. The market prices indicate what the crowd thinks the probability of an event happening. Predictive markets have shown to have been effective in accurately forecasting many results however it is still not widely used due to the many regulatory hurdles involved in setting up such a market. Augur aims to set up such a market in a decentralized manner. Augur is an Ethereum-based decentralized prediction market that leverages the wisdom of the crowds to create a search engine for the future that runs on its own token, REP. Augur allows users to create their markets for specific questions they may have and to profit from the trading buys while allowing users to buy positive or negative shares regarding the outcome of a future event. Augur REP is the gambling cryptocurrency. It’s the crypto token you can use to bet on sporting events, political outcomes, economies and just about everything else in the prediction markets. Online gambling is a $52 billion a year industry. At its founding the project included Intrade founder Ron Bernstein, Robin Hanson, and Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin among its advisers. In April 2015, Augur's first contract was uploaded to the Ethereum network.The first beta version was released in March 2016. In October 2016, all the reputation tokens that were for sale during the 2015 crowdfunding campaign were distributed to their owners on the live Ethereum network and the two largest cryptocurrency exchanges, Poloniex and Kraken, added support for these tokens on their trading platforms. The project was delayed until it was launched in July 2018.
