AtomOne（ATONE）代币经济学

深入了解 AtomOne（ATONE），包括其代币供应、分配模型以及实时市场数据。
更新时间：2025-11-10 12:28:44 (UTC+8)
USD

AtomOne（ATONE）代币经济学和价格数据分析

快速了解 AtomOne（ATONE）的代币经济数据，包括市值、供应量、FDV 和历史价格，帮助您轻松掌握币种现状与市场表现。

市值：
$ 251.57M
总供应量：
$ 135.03M
流通量：
$ 123.22M
FDV (完全稀释估值)：
$ 275.67M
最高价：
$ 16.99
最低价：
$ 0.148095
当前价格：
$ 2.04
AtomOne（ATONE）信息

AtomOne is a community-driven fork of the Cosmos Hub, focused on restoring decentralization, constitutional governance, and validator security through a minimalist IBC hub design.

The project introduces a dual-token model with ATONE (used for staking and governance) and PHOTON (used for transaction and IBC fees), ensuring that fee volatility does not compromise network security. AtomOne implements a formal on-chain constitution enforced by multiple DAOs, including the Steering DAO and Oversight DAO, to guarantee transparent governance without reliance on a centralized foundation.

AtomOne is optimized for Interchain Security 1.5 (ICS 1.5), allowing application-specific consumer chains to leverage the security of the AtomOne validator set while retaining sovereignty. The protocol is committed to a fair token distribution, DAO-managed treasuries, and no VC or foundation allocations.

As a modular Cosmos-native blockchain, AtomOne aims to serve as a neutral, secure coordination hub for the broader interchain ecosystem.

币种官网：
https://atom.one/

AtomOne（ATONE）代币经济模型：关键指标与应用场景

了解 AtomOne（ATONE）的代币经济模型，对于分析其长期价值、可持续性和发展潜力至关重要。

关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：

总供应量（Total Supply）：

已创建或将要创建的 ATONE 代币的最大数量。

流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：

当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。

最大供应量（Max Supply）：

ATONE 代币可能存在的总数量上限。

完全稀释估值（FDV）：

当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。

通胀率（Inflation Rate）：

反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。

为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？

流通供应量高 = 流动性强。

最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。

代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。

FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。

现在您已经了解了 ATONE 代币经济模型的功能，赶快查看 ATONE 代币的实时价格吧！

ATONE 价格预测

想知道 ATONE 的未来走势吗？我们的 ATONE 价格预测页面结合市场情绪、历史趋势和技术指标，为您提供前瞻性的观点。

