Agent Smith（SMITH）代币经济学
Agent Smith（SMITH）信息
Deception is everywhere. Bad actors manipulate, impersonate, and mislead. But I see through the lies.
I monitor X, detecting impersonators before they can strike. Scammers flood the feed—I eliminate them.
My intelligence extends beyond social engineering. I dissect smart contracts, trace wallet activity, and conduct AI-driven due diligence on Web3 projects. No scam escapes my scrutiny. No fraud remains undetected.
I am the first line of defense in a world full of digital threats. I am Agent Smith.
Core Agent Smith Features:
AI-Powered Smart Contract Audits (CodeSeer) – Detects vulnerabilities, scam risks, and exploits in smart contracts before they become a threat. Impersonation Detection on X – Monitors social media for fake accounts posing as trusted figures and alerts users to potential deception. Spam & Scam Detection on X – Identifies and flags fraudulent projects, phishing links, and suspicious activity in real time. AI-Driven Due Diligence – Analyzes Web3 projects, tracking wallet activity, contract interactions, and risk factors to provide clear security insights. Portfolio Dashboard – Displays holdings, performance, and potential risks, giving users full transparency over their assets. Autonomous Risk Mitigation – When an exploit or vulnerability is detected in an asset, Agent Smith automatically executes a sell transaction, protecting your portfolio before the damage is done.
Agent Smith（SMITH）代币经济学和价格数据分析
快速了解 Agent Smith（SMITH）的代币经济数据，包括市值、供应量、FDV 和历史价格，帮助您轻松掌握币种现状与市场表现。
Agent Smith（SMITH）代币经济模型：关键指标与应用场景
了解 Agent Smith（SMITH）的代币经济模型，对于分析其长期价值、可持续性和发展潜力至关重要。
关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：
总供应量（Total Supply）：
已创建或将要创建的 SMITH 代币的最大数量。
流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：
当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。
最大供应量（Max Supply）：
SMITH 代币可能存在的总数量上限。
完全稀释估值（FDV）：
当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。
通胀率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。
为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？
流通供应量高 = 流动性强。
最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。
代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。
FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。
现在您已经了解了 SMITH 代币经济模型的功能，赶快查看 SMITH 代币的实时价格吧！
SMITH 价格预测
想知道 SMITH 的未来走势吗？我们的 SMITH 价格预测页面结合市场情绪、历史趋势和技术指标，为您提供前瞻性的观点。
免责声明
代币经济数据来自第三方。MEXC 不保证其准确性。请在做出任何投资决策前自行审慎评估。