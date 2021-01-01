X Empire（X）代币经济学

X Empire（X）信息

$X 是基于 TON 区块链的代币，旨在为 X Empire 提供动力。 X Empire 结合了 AI、NFT 和 Web-3 技术。

币种官网：
https://xempire.io/
币种白皮书：
https://x.com/xempiregame/status/1835026441349800357?lang=en
区块查询：
https://tonscan.org/jetton/EQB4zZusHsbU2vVTPqjhlokIOoiZhEdCMT703CWEzhTOo__X

X Empire（X）代币经济学和价格数据分析

快速了解 X Empire（X）的代币经济数据，包括市值、供应量、FDV 和历史价格，帮助您轻松掌握币种现状与市场表现。

市值：
$ 45.62M
$ 45.62M
总供应量：
$ 690.00B
$ 690.00B
流通量：
$ 690.00B
$ 690.00B
FDV (完全稀释估值)：
$ 45.62M
$ 45.62M
最高价：
$ 0.0006
$ 0.0006
最低价：
$ 0.000033150709160184
$ 0.000033150709160184
当前价格：
$ 0.00006611
$ 0.00006611

X Empire（X）深度代币结构解析

深入了解 X 的代币发行、分配与解锁机制。本部分涵盖代币用途、激励模式和解锁计划。

Overview

X Empire's tokenomics are designed to balance in-game rewards, long-term ecosystem incentives, and controlled market dynamics. The model covers token issuance, allocation, utility, incentive systems, and vesting (locking and unlocking) schedules. Below, you'll find a comprehensive exploration of each facet, including a summary table for clarity.

Issuance Mechanism

The token supply for X Empire is capped at 100 million tokens, with unlocks and distributions taking place over several years. Token issuance is gradual and governed by both time-based vesting schedules and event-driven rewards (such as game achievements or participation in competitive in-game business challenges).

Key points:

  • The token unlock timeline began with initial allocations in the early project years and accelerates through subsequent years, reaching full unlock around 2026.
  • The mechanism ensures that early contributors, investors, and the team receive tokens gradually rather than all at once, thus minimizing selling pressure or market shocks.

Allocation Mechanism

Tokens in X Empire are distributed across several core groups to nurture project development, incentivize user adoption, and maintain liquidity:

Allocation% of Total SupplyVesting/Unlocking Details
Investors~20–25%Early unlocks, front-loaded in schedule
Team & Advisors~15–20%Multi-year vesting, significant early unlocks
Ecosystem Development~25%Focused unlocks during ecosystem growth phase
Public Sale<5%Smaller, quick-to-market allocation
Testnets, Vendors, Marketing<10% (aggregate)Gradual, over the first few years
  • Investors: Receive a significant share early to secure funding, but remain subject to unlock schedules to align with long-term ecosystem growth.
  • Team & Advisors: Tokens vest gradually to reward ongoing contribution and retain talent.
  • Ecosystem: Purposefully incentivizes in-game activity, staking, and governance to build community utility and competitiveness.
  • Marketing & Testnets: Typically slower unlocks, focused on operational and growth initiatives.

Usage & Incentive Mechanisms

The token is essential to X Empire’s gameplay and ecosystem:

  • In-Game Currency: Used to purchase upgrades, compete in business-themed challenges, and interact with the game's economy.
  • Staking & Rewards: Users can stake tokens to earn yields, participate in governance votes, or access exclusive features.
  • Ecosystem Incentives: Tokens reward player contributions—achievements, referrals, content creation—to foster community engagement.
  • Governance: Token holders may propose and vote on key changes to the game or economic parameters.

Locking & Unlocking Mechanism

X Empire employs a combination of cliffs (delayed release) and linear vesting schedules to foster sustainable, predictable token distribution.

AllocationLocking PeriodVesting/Unlocking Details
Team12-month cliff2-year linear unlock after cliff
Advisors12-month cliff2-year linear unlock after cliff
InvestorsMinimal cliffLinear unlock, early in project timeline
Ecosystem12-month cliff2-year linear unlock after cliff
Public SaleNone100% unlocked at Token Generation Event
  • Vesting Schedule: Most categories unlock linearly over a 24-month period following a 12-month cliff; ensures no large supply shock at any point.
  • Public Sale: Immediate unlock, maximizing accessibility for community participants.
  • Ecosystem/Marketing/Partners: Unlocks favor ongoing, long-term project growth, not quick exits.

Unlocking Timeline

  • Initial Distribution: Unlocking began gradually post-launch (around or after 2021).
  • Acceleration: From 2022—2025, unlocks increase, particularly for Team, Investors, and Ecosystem cohorts.
  • Full Unlock: By 2026, nearly all allocations are released, and no significant new unlocks are scheduled thereafter. This aligns with best practices for project stabilization and long-term decentralization.

Summary Table

GroupAllocation (%)Locking MechanismUnlock ScheduleMain Utility
Investors~20–25Minimal cliffAccelerated, early unlockCapital, growth support
Team & Advisors~15–2012-month cliff24-month linear after cliffBuilder and advisory incentives
Ecosystem~2512-month cliff24-month linear after cliffIn-game and strategic incentives
Public Sale<5None100% at TGELiquidity, community adoption
Marketing/Other<10 (aggregate)GradualOver first 2–3 yearsGrowth, strategic campaigns

Implications & Insights

  • Sustainability: The extended and transparent unlock schedule supports price and ecosystem stability.
  • Alignment: Cliff and vesting periods maintain alignment among team, investors, and users.
  • Long-Term Utility: Emphasis on in-game mechanics, staking, and governance ensures that X Empire’s token remains essential and valuable well beyond launch.

Cautions

  • Unlock Waves: As with most vesting schedules, sudden unlocks (i.e., after the cliff) can introduce circulating supply spikes, potentially impacting market price and sentiment.
  • Usage Drives Demand: Long-term value depends on sustained in-game engagement, consistent incentive mechanisms, and community adoption.

In sum, X Empire’s tokenomics reflect contemporary best practices in crypto gaming, blending gradual distribution, vested interests, and utility-driven design for a robust, incentive-aligned ecosystem.

X Empire（X）代币经济模型：关键指标与应用场景

了解 X Empire（X）的代币经济模型，对于分析其长期价值、可持续性和发展潜力至关重要。

关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：

总供应量（Total Supply）：

已创建或将要创建的 X 代币的最大数量。

流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：

当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。

最大供应量（Max Supply）：

X 代币可能存在的总数量上限。

完全稀释估值（FDV）：

当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。

通胀率（Inflation Rate）：

反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。

为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？

流通供应量高 = 流动性强。

最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。

代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。

FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。

现在您已经了解了 X 代币经济模型的功能，赶快查看 X 代币的实时价格吧！

如何购买 X

想将 X Empire（X）添加到您的投资组合中吗？MEXC 提供多种购买 X 的方式，包括信用卡、银行转账和点对点交易。无论您是新手还是专业用户，MEXC 都能让您轻松、安全地购买加密货币。

X Empire（X）价格历史

分析 X 的价格历史有助于用户了解过去的市场走势、关键支撑/阻力位以及波动模式。无论是追踪历史最高价，还是识别趋势，历史数据都是价格预测和技术分析的重要组成部分。

X 价格预测

想知道 X 的未来走势吗？我们的 X 价格预测页面结合市场情绪、历史趋势和技术指标，为您提供前瞻性的观点。

为什么选择 MEXC？

MEXC 是全球领先的加密货币交易所，深受全球数百万用户信赖。无论您是新手还是资深交易者，MEXC 都是您进入加密世界的最便捷途径。

支持现货与合约，超过 4,000 个交易对
上币速度领先业内其他中心化交易所
行业 #1 的流动性
超低手续费，配备 24/7 客服支持
用户资金拥有 100%+ 储备金透明度
超低门槛：1 USDT 即可购买加密货币
立刻尝试用 1 USDT 购买加密货币，轻松入门无负担！

免责声明

代币经济数据来自第三方。MEXC 不保证其准确性。请在做出任何投资决策前自行审慎评估。