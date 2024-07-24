Worldcoin（WLD）代币经济学
Worldcoin（WLD）信息
Worldcoin是一个开源协议或系统，旨在帮助每个人进入全球经济。它的设计是去中心化的，这意味着它的监督和决策最终将取决于其用户社区。
Worldcoin（WLD）代币经济学和价格数据分析
快速了解 Worldcoin（WLD）的代币经济数据，包括市值、供应量、FDV 和历史价格，帮助您轻松掌握币种现状与市场表现。
Worldcoin（WLD）深度代币结构解析
深入了解 WLD 的代币发行、分配与解锁机制。本部分涵盖代币用途、激励模式和解锁计划。
Worldcoin (WLD) is designed as a global identity and financial network token, with a focus on broad distribution, user incentives, and robust governance. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.
Issuance Mechanism
- Total Supply: 10 billion WLD tokens.
- Initial Issuance: All tokens were minted at genesis as ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum.
- Inflation: The supply is fixed for the first 15 years. Afterward, governance may enable an inflation rate of up to 1.5% per year.
Allocation Mechanism
|Allocation Recipient
|Description / Purpose
|Unlocking Schedule
|Community
|User Grants, Network Operation, Ecosystem Fund. Worldcoin Foundation governs allocations.
|500M unlocked at genesis; 3.5B unlocked gradually (Years 1-3); 1.75B (Years 4-6); 875M (Years 7-9); 875M (Years 10-15)
|TFH Investors
|Early investors in Tools for Humanity (TFH), the initial developer.
|12-month lock-up after warrant exercise, then daily unlock over 24 months
|Initial Development Team
|Team members and contributors.
|12-month lock-up after warrant exercise, then daily unlock over 24 months
|TFH Reserve
|Reserve for TFH, contractually locked at least as long as investors/team.
|Matches lock-up periods of investors/team
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
-
User Grants:
- Orb-verified users receive 1 WLD as a welcome grant and 25 WLD in recurring grants.
- At least 6 billion WLD (60% of total supply) are targeted for user grants.
- Grants are distributed on Optimism (L2), with WLD bridged from Ethereum.
-
Orb Operators:
- Operators are rewarded in WLD for each successful user sign-up.
- Orbs are allocated via a bidding process to maximize efficiency and sign-up rates.
- Operator rewards are funded from the operational allocation.
-
Ecosystem and Operational Costs:
- Up to 1 billion WLD (10% of total supply) for operational costs (e.g., bug bounties, grants, outreach).
- 500 million WLD (5% of total supply) for an Ecosystem Fund (R&D, grants, liquidity, etc.).
-
Governance:
- WLD holders will have governance rights, with future potential for expanded utility (e.g., payments, signaling support for initiatives).
- World ID enables "one person, one vote" governance, supplementing token-based voting.
Locking and Unlocking Mechanism
|Allocation Recipient
|Locking Mechanism
|Unlocking Time / Schedule
|Community
|Staged unlocks governed by Worldcoin Foundation
|500M at genesis (instant); 3.5B over 3 years (daily); 1.75B (Years 4-6, daily); 875M (Years 7-9, daily); 875M (Years 10-15, daily)
|TFH Investors
|12-month lock-up after warrant exercise
|Daily unlock over 24 months after lock-up
|Initial Development Team
|12-month lock-up after warrant exercise
|Daily unlock over 24 months after lock-up
|TFH Reserve
|Contractually locked at least as long as investors/team
|Matches lock-up periods of investors/team
Unlocking Example Table:
|Start Date
|Recipient
|Unlock Granularity
|Unlock Amount
|Unlock Periods (days)
|2023-07-24
|Community
|Daily
|3,500,000,000
|1,096
|2023-07-24
|Community
|Instant
|500,000,000
|1
|2024-07-24
|TFH Reserve
|Daily
|170,000,000
|730
|2024-07-24
|TFH Investors
|Daily
|1,350,000,000
|730
|2024-07-24
|Initial Development Team
|Daily
|980,000,000
|730
|2026-07-24
|Community
|Daily
|1,750,000,000
|1,096
|2029-07-24
|Community
|Daily
|875,000,000
|1,096
|2032-07-24
|Community
|Daily
|875,000,000
|2,192
Additional Notes
- Distribution: The vast majority of tokens are intended for users and operators, with decreasing rewards over time to incentivize early adoption.
- Governance and Decentralization: The protocol aims for progressive decentralization, with the Worldcoin Foundation currently managing on-chain operations via a multi-sig wallet.
- Utility Expansion: Future uses may include payments, further governance, and ecosystem participation as determined by community governance.
Worldcoin’s tokenomics are designed to maximize user adoption, incentivize network growth, and ensure long-term sustainability through a carefully staged unlock and allocation process, with a strong focus on governance and ecosystem development.
Worldcoin（WLD）代币经济模型：关键指标与应用场景
了解 Worldcoin（WLD）的代币经济模型，对于分析其长期价值、可持续性和发展潜力至关重要。
关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：
总供应量（Total Supply）：
已创建或将要创建的 WLD 代币的最大数量。
流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：
当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。
最大供应量（Max Supply）：
WLD 代币可能存在的总数量上限。
完全稀释估值（FDV）：
当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。
通胀率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。
为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？
流通供应量高 = 流动性强。
最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。
代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。
FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。
现在您已经了解了 WLD 代币经济模型的功能，赶快查看 WLD 代币的实时价格吧！
免责声明
代币经济数据来自第三方。MEXC 不保证其准确性。请在做出任何投资决策前自行审慎评估。