Worldcoin（WLD）代币经济学

Worldcoin（WLD）代币经济学

深入了解 Worldcoin（WLD），包括其代币供应、分配模型以及实时市场数据。
USD

Worldcoin（WLD）信息

Worldcoin是一个开源协议或系统，旨在帮助每个人进入全球经济。它的设计是去中心化的，这意味着它的监督和决策最终将取决于其用户社区。

币种官网：
https://worldcoin.org/
币种白皮书：
https://whitepaper.worldcoin.org/
区块查询：
https://etherscan.io/token/0x163f8c2467924be0ae7b5347228cabf260318753

Worldcoin（WLD）代币经济学和价格数据分析

快速了解 Worldcoin（WLD）的代币经济数据，包括市值、供应量、FDV 和历史价格，帮助您轻松掌握币种现状与市场表现。

市值：
$ 2.30B
$ 2.30B$ 2.30B
总供应量：
--
----
流通量：
$ 1.78B
$ 1.78B$ 1.78B
FDV (完全稀释估值)：
--
----
最高价：
$ 11.95
$ 11.95$ 11.95
最低价：
$ 0.581715807558338
$ 0.581715807558338$ 0.581715807558338
当前价格：
$ 1.292
$ 1.292$ 1.292

Worldcoin（WLD）深度代币结构解析

深入了解 WLD 的代币发行、分配与解锁机制。本部分涵盖代币用途、激励模式和解锁计划。

Worldcoin (WLD) is designed as a global identity and financial network token, with a focus on broad distribution, user incentives, and robust governance. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.

Issuance Mechanism

  • Total Supply: 10 billion WLD tokens.
  • Initial Issuance: All tokens were minted at genesis as ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum.
  • Inflation: The supply is fixed for the first 15 years. Afterward, governance may enable an inflation rate of up to 1.5% per year.

Allocation Mechanism

Allocation RecipientDescription / PurposeUnlocking Schedule
CommunityUser Grants, Network Operation, Ecosystem Fund. Worldcoin Foundation governs allocations.500M unlocked at genesis; 3.5B unlocked gradually (Years 1-3); 1.75B (Years 4-6); 875M (Years 7-9); 875M (Years 10-15)
TFH InvestorsEarly investors in Tools for Humanity (TFH), the initial developer.12-month lock-up after warrant exercise, then daily unlock over 24 months
Initial Development TeamTeam members and contributors.12-month lock-up after warrant exercise, then daily unlock over 24 months
TFH ReserveReserve for TFH, contractually locked at least as long as investors/team.Matches lock-up periods of investors/team

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

  • User Grants:

    • Orb-verified users receive 1 WLD as a welcome grant and 25 WLD in recurring grants.
    • At least 6 billion WLD (60% of total supply) are targeted for user grants.
    • Grants are distributed on Optimism (L2), with WLD bridged from Ethereum.

  • Orb Operators:

    • Operators are rewarded in WLD for each successful user sign-up.
    • Orbs are allocated via a bidding process to maximize efficiency and sign-up rates.
    • Operator rewards are funded from the operational allocation.

  • Ecosystem and Operational Costs:

    • Up to 1 billion WLD (10% of total supply) for operational costs (e.g., bug bounties, grants, outreach).
    • 500 million WLD (5% of total supply) for an Ecosystem Fund (R&D, grants, liquidity, etc.).

  • Governance:

    • WLD holders will have governance rights, with future potential for expanded utility (e.g., payments, signaling support for initiatives).
    • World ID enables "one person, one vote" governance, supplementing token-based voting.

Locking and Unlocking Mechanism

Allocation RecipientLocking MechanismUnlocking Time / Schedule
CommunityStaged unlocks governed by Worldcoin Foundation500M at genesis (instant); 3.5B over 3 years (daily); 1.75B (Years 4-6, daily); 875M (Years 7-9, daily); 875M (Years 10-15, daily)
TFH Investors12-month lock-up after warrant exerciseDaily unlock over 24 months after lock-up
Initial Development Team12-month lock-up after warrant exerciseDaily unlock over 24 months after lock-up
TFH ReserveContractually locked at least as long as investors/teamMatches lock-up periods of investors/team

Unlocking Example Table:

Start DateRecipientUnlock GranularityUnlock AmountUnlock Periods (days)
2023-07-24CommunityDaily3,500,000,0001,096
2023-07-24CommunityInstant500,000,0001
2024-07-24TFH ReserveDaily170,000,000730
2024-07-24TFH InvestorsDaily1,350,000,000730
2024-07-24Initial Development TeamDaily980,000,000730
2026-07-24CommunityDaily1,750,000,0001,096
2029-07-24CommunityDaily875,000,0001,096
2032-07-24CommunityDaily875,000,0002,192

Additional Notes

  • Distribution: The vast majority of tokens are intended for users and operators, with decreasing rewards over time to incentivize early adoption.
  • Governance and Decentralization: The protocol aims for progressive decentralization, with the Worldcoin Foundation currently managing on-chain operations via a multi-sig wallet.
  • Utility Expansion: Future uses may include payments, further governance, and ecosystem participation as determined by community governance.

Worldcoin’s tokenomics are designed to maximize user adoption, incentivize network growth, and ensure long-term sustainability through a carefully staged unlock and allocation process, with a strong focus on governance and ecosystem development.

Worldcoin（WLD）代币经济模型：关键指标与应用场景

了解 Worldcoin（WLD）的代币经济模型，对于分析其长期价值、可持续性和发展潜力至关重要。

关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：

总供应量（Total Supply）：

已创建或将要创建的 WLD 代币的最大数量。

流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：

当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。

最大供应量（Max Supply）：

WLD 代币可能存在的总数量上限。

完全稀释估值（FDV）：

当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。

通胀率（Inflation Rate）：

反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。

为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？

流通供应量高 = 流动性强。

最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。

代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。

FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。

现在您已经了解了 WLD 代币经济模型的功能，赶快查看 WLD 代币的实时价格吧！

如何购买 WLD

想将 Worldcoin（WLD）添加到您的投资组合中吗？MEXC 提供多种购买 WLD 的方式，包括信用卡、银行转账和点对点交易。无论您是新手还是专业用户，MEXC 都能让您轻松、安全地购买加密货币。

Worldcoin（WLD）价格历史

分析 WLD 的价格历史有助于用户了解过去的市场走势、关键支撑/阻力位以及波动模式。无论是追踪历史最高价，还是识别趋势，历史数据都是价格预测和技术分析的重要组成部分。

WLD 价格预测

想知道 WLD 的未来走势吗？我们的 WLD 价格预测页面结合市场情绪、历史趋势和技术指标，为您提供前瞻性的观点。

为什么选择 MEXC？

MEXC 是全球领先的加密货币交易所，深受全球数百万用户信赖。无论您是新手还是资深交易者，MEXC 都是您进入加密世界的最便捷途径。

支持现货与合约，超过 4,000 个交易对
上币速度领先业内其他中心化交易所
行业 #1 的流动性
超低手续费，配备 24/7 客服支持
用户资金拥有 100%+ 储备金透明度
超低门槛：1 USDT 即可购买加密货币
mc_how_why_title
立刻尝试用 1 USDT 购买加密货币，轻松入门无负担！

免责声明

代币经济数据来自第三方。MEXC 不保证其准确性。请在做出任何投资决策前自行审慎评估。