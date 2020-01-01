柴犬币（SHIB）代币经济学
Shib是去中心化自發社區建設的實驗。我們最初成立後，電報界的知名人士組成了一個領導小組。該小組的目的是將社區內的技能分配給Shibs發展中的適當角色，並就Shibs未來的決策達成一致。任何人誰有技能或時間，他們可以貢獻給Shib將被邀請去幫助發展和推進Shib。這個小組迄今為止一直負責標誌創作，社會媒體的存在，營銷和網站開發。Shib社區是這個項目的核心，並將繼續發展和擴大
柴犬币（SHIB）代币经济学和价格数据分析
快速了解 柴犬币（SHIB）的代币经济数据，包括市值、供应量、FDV 和历史价格，帮助您轻松掌握币种现状与市场表现。
柴犬币（SHIB）深度代币结构解析
深入了解 SHIB 的代币发行、分配与解锁机制。本部分涵盖代币用途、激励模式和解锁计划。
Overview
Shiba Inu (SHIB) is a meme-based ERC-20 token launched on Ethereum in July 2020. It is the flagship token of the Shiba Inu ecosystem, which also includes BONE, LEASH, and the newer TREAT token. The project is community-driven, with a focus on decentralization and broad participation.
Issuance Mechanism
- Initial Supply: 1 quadrillion SHIB tokens were minted at launch.
- No Ongoing Issuance: There is no ongoing minting or inflation for SHIB; the supply is fixed except for burns.
- Burn Mechanism: A significant portion of the supply has been burned, and additional burns occur via the ShibaSwap Burn Portal and on Shibarium.
Allocation Mechanism
|Allocation Category
|Amount (SHIB)
|% of Initial Supply
|Notes
|Uniswap Liquidity Pool
|500 trillion
|50%
|Locked at launch for decentralized trading
|Vitalik Buterin
|500 trillion
|50%
|Sent to Ethereum co-founder; ~82% burned, ~10% donated to charity
|Project Team
|0
|0%
|No allocation to team, advisors, or insiders
- Vitalik Buterin's Actions: Of the 500 trillion SHIB sent to Vitalik Buterin, ~410 trillion were burned, and 50 trillion were donated to the India COVID Relief Fund. The remainder was either held or distributed.
Usage and Incentive Mechanisms
SHIB Token
- Staking ("Bury"): Users can stake SHIB to receive xSHIB, which entitles holders to:
- Inflationary BONE rewards
- A share of 0.10% of swap fees from ShibaSwap (paid in ETH)
- Liquidity Provision ("Dig"): Users can provide SHIB and a paired asset as liquidity on ShibaSwap to earn transaction fees and additional rewards.
- Burn for RYOSHI: SHIB can be burned to earn RYOSHI token rewards.
- Payments: SHIB is accepted as a payment method in various integrations.
TREAT Token (Ecosystem Expansion)
- Rewards & Governance: TREAT is used for rewards, governance, and unlocking advanced features in the Shiba Inu ecosystem.
- Yield Farming: Powers "WOOF Wars: Farming 2.0," allowing users to maximize earnings and influence liquidity rewards via veTREAT (vote-escrowed TREAT).
- Voting: TREAT holders can participate in governance and strategic decision-making.
- Payments: Enables on-chain payments via SHIB Pay.
Locking and Unlocking Mechanisms
- Staking Lock: When users stake SHIB ("Bury"), they receive xSHIB, which can be redeemed for the underlying SHIB plus rewards. There is no fixed lock-up period, but rewards accrue over time.
- Liquidity Provision: LP tokens can be staked ("Woof") for additional rewards; withdrawal is subject to protocol rules but not hard time locks.
- No Team/Insider Vesting: There are no disclosed team or advisor allocations, so no vesting or unlock schedules for insiders.
- Token Burns: Burns are permanent and reduce the circulating supply.
Circulating Supply and Unlocks
- Current Circulating Supply: As of July 2025, the circulating supply is approximately 589.2 trillion SHIB, showing a slight decrease over the past year due to ongoing burns.
- No Scheduled Unlocks: There are no scheduled unlocks or vesting events for SHIB, as the initial supply was fully distributed at launch and subsequent burns are voluntary.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|1 quadrillion minted at launch, no further issuance
|Allocation
|50% Uniswap LP, 50% Vitalik Buterin (mostly burned/donated), 0% team/advisors
|Usage
|Staking, liquidity provision, burning, payments, governance (via TREAT)
|Incentives
|BONE rewards, swap fees, RYOSHI rewards, TREAT rewards, governance influence
|Locking
|Staking and LP staking (no hard lock, rewards accrue over time)
|Unlocking
|No scheduled unlocks; burns reduce supply; staking/LP tokens can be withdrawn per rules
Additional Notes
- Decentralization: The project is governed by the community, with proposals executed by a multi-sig wallet.
- No Superuser Privileges: No evidence of superusers able to modify balances or transactions.
- No Team Allocation: The team did not reserve tokens for themselves, and compensation details are undisclosed.
Implications and Considerations
- Deflationary Pressure: Ongoing burns and no new issuance create deflationary pressure on SHIB.
- Community-Driven: The lack of team allocation and open governance mechanisms reinforce decentralization.
- Ecosystem Growth: The introduction of TREAT and other tokens expands utility and engagement, but also adds complexity.
- No Vesting Risks: Absence of large scheduled unlocks reduces risk of sudden supply shocks.
Shiba Inu’s token economics are designed to maximize community participation, reward engagement, and ensure a deflationary supply trajectory, with all major allocations and mechanisms transparently executed on-chain.
柴犬币（SHIB）代币经济模型：关键指标与应用场景
了解 柴犬币（SHIB）的代币经济模型，对于分析其长期价值、可持续性和发展潜力至关重要。
关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：
总供应量（Total Supply）：
已创建或将要创建的 SHIB 代币的最大数量。
流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：
当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。
最大供应量（Max Supply）：
SHIB 代币可能存在的总数量上限。
完全稀释估值（FDV）：
当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。
通胀率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。
为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？
流通供应量高 = 流动性强。
最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。
代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。
FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。
现在您已经了解了 SHIB 代币经济模型的功能，赶快查看 SHIB 代币的实时价格吧！
