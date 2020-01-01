深入了解 S 的代币发行、分配与解锁机制。本部分涵盖代币用途、激励模式和解锁计划。

Issuance Mechanism

Initial Supply & Launch : Sonic (S) launched with an initial total token supply of 3.18 billion, matching the maximum token supply of Fantom (FTM). FTM holders could convert their tokens to S at a 1:1 ratio for six months after Sonic’s December 2024 launch, with a bidirectional bridge available for the first 90 days before switching to a one-way conversion.

: Sonic (S) launched with an initial total token supply of 3.18 billion, matching the maximum token supply of Fantom (FTM). FTM holders could convert their tokens to S at a 1:1 ratio for six months after Sonic’s December 2024 launch, with a bidirectional bridge available for the first 90 days before switching to a one-way conversion. Inflation & Emissions : For four years post-launch, ~280.27 million S (~8.83% of initial supply) are allocated for block rewards, distributed to Sonic validators. After four years, Sonic introduces perpetual inflationary block rewards targeting a 1.75% annual inflation rate if 50% of the token is staked. Six months after launch, S experiences an additional inflationary emission at 1.5% of the initial supply per year (~47.63 million S), directed to Sonic Labs for operational funding and network growth. Any unused tokens are burned at the year's end.

:

Allocation Mechanism

Block Rewards : Major allocation for validators as incentive for network security.

: Major allocation for validators as incentive for network security. Operational Funding : Emissions set aside for Sonic Labs to bootstrap ecosystem development, partnerships, and user growth.

: Emissions set aside for Sonic Labs to bootstrap ecosystem development, partnerships, and user growth. Team & Advisory : Inherited from FTM allocation, with approximately 238.13 million FTM (~7.5% of max supply) for the founders/team and 381 million FTM (~12%) for advisors/contributors. As of December 2024, these allocations were fully vested.

: Inherited from FTM allocation, with approximately 238.13 million FTM (~7.5% of max supply) for the founders/team and 381 million FTM (~12%) for advisors/contributors. As of December 2024, these allocations were fully vested. Airdrops: Certain users (residents of Cuba, Iran, and the US) were prohibited from participating in the airdrop.

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

Network Staking & Validation : Validators: Any user staking a minimum of 50,000 S and meeting hardware requirements can become a validator and earn block rewards (token emissions + transaction fees). Delegators: Tokenholders can delegate S to validators, participating in network security and sharing the validator’s block rewards (minus the validator's commission).

: Governance : Staked S enables participation in protocol governance, though the exact mechanism is still under development.

: Staked S enables participation in protocol governance, though the exact mechanism is still under development. Protocol Utility: S is used for transaction fees, validator/staker rewards, ecosystem development, and governance proposals.

Lock-Up Mechanism and Unlocking Timeline

Migration Window : FTM → S conversion was open for six months, with the first 90 days allowing for bidirectional swaps before shifting to a one-way bridge.

: FTM → S conversion was open for six months, with the first 90 days allowing for bidirectional swaps before shifting to a one-way bridge. Team/Advisor Unlocks : As of December 2024, all team and advisor tokens inherited from FTM were fully vested; no further lockups for these allocations.

: As of December 2024, all team and advisor tokens inherited from FTM were fully vested; no further lockups for these allocations. Validator/Delegator Rewards : Block reward emissions follow the defined schedule (four years, then perpetual inflation).

: Block reward emissions follow the defined schedule (four years, then perpetual inflation). Operational Emissions : Begin six months post-launch and continue for six years, with unused tokens burned annually.

: Begin six months post-launch and continue for six years, with unused tokens burned annually. General Unlocks: No evidence of extended lockup schedules post-migration other than those tied explicitly to operational funding and validator rewards.

Summary Table

Category Details & Figures Initial Total Supply 3.18 billion S FTM→S Conversion 1:1 ratio; full for six months, then one-way Block Rewards 280.27M S for four years; then 1.75% target inflation Additional Emission 1.5% of initial supply yearly for 6 years (Sonic Labs) Team & Advisors Fully vested as of Dec. 2024 Staking Minimum 50,000 S to validate Operational Funding Subject to annual burn if unused Unlocking Timeline Migration: 6 months; rewards per schedule

Implications and Considerations

Incentive Alignment : The majority of initial emissions are directed toward validators and network participants, ensuring robust network security and engagement in early years.

: The majority of initial emissions are directed toward validators and network participants, ensuring robust network security and engagement in early years. Governance Evolution : While staking-based governance mechanisms are promised, the protocol’s specific details are still under refinement; holders should monitor development updates.

: While staking-based governance mechanisms are promised, the protocol’s specific details are still under refinement; holders should monitor development updates. Inflationary Pressure : Transition from fixed rewards to perpetual inflation allows ongoing incentives but introduces dilution risk; net impact depends on network growth and utility demand.

: Transition from fixed rewards to perpetual inflation allows ongoing incentives but introduces dilution risk; net impact depends on network growth and utility demand. Operational Transparency: Annual burning of unused operational funds introduces deflationary offset and aligns management incentives.

Limitations

Full post-launch allocation breakdowns, vesting details, and subsequent unlock events beyond operational and validator rewards are either not public or finalized as of the most recent update.

Exchange listings for S are still undetermined.

Actionable Insight: For users or investors, active network participation (via staking or governance) is crucial to maximize value accrual and mitigate inflation risk. Continued monitoring of the governance framework and any updates to the token economics is strongly advised, especially as Sonic evolves post-FTM migration.