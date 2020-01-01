S（S）代币经济学
S（S）信息
Sonic 是一个 EVM L1 平台，为开发者提供有吸引力的激励措施和强大的 DeFi 基础设施。该链提供 10,000 TPS 和亚秒级确认时间，为下一代去中心化应用程序提供支持。 Sonic 的费用货币化 (FeeM) 计划向开发者奖励其应用程序产生的费用高达 90%，将 Web2 广告收入模型调整为去中心化框架。开发人员现在可以直接从其应用程序的流量和用户参与度中获利。 此外，Sonic Gateway 通过连接到以太坊的原生安全桥为开发人员和用户提供对大量流动性的无缝访问。凭借独特的故障安全机制，它可确保您的资产在任何情况下都受到保护。
S（S）代币经济学和价格数据分析
快速了解 S（S）的代币经济数据，包括市值、供应量、FDV 和历史价格，帮助您轻松掌握币种现状与市场表现。
S（S）深度代币结构解析
深入了解 S 的代币发行、分配与解锁机制。本部分涵盖代币用途、激励模式和解锁计划。
Issuance Mechanism
- Initial Supply & Launch: Sonic (S) launched with an initial total token supply of 3.18 billion, matching the maximum token supply of Fantom (FTM). FTM holders could convert their tokens to S at a 1:1 ratio for six months after Sonic’s December 2024 launch, with a bidirectional bridge available for the first 90 days before switching to a one-way conversion.
- Inflation & Emissions:
- For four years post-launch, ~280.27 million S (~8.83% of initial supply) are allocated for block rewards, distributed to Sonic validators.
- After four years, Sonic introduces perpetual inflationary block rewards targeting a 1.75% annual inflation rate if 50% of the token is staked.
- Six months after launch, S experiences an additional inflationary emission at 1.5% of the initial supply per year (~47.63 million S), directed to Sonic Labs for operational funding and network growth. Any unused tokens are burned at the year's end.
Allocation Mechanism
- Block Rewards: Major allocation for validators as incentive for network security.
- Operational Funding: Emissions set aside for Sonic Labs to bootstrap ecosystem development, partnerships, and user growth.
- Team & Advisory: Inherited from FTM allocation, with approximately 238.13 million FTM (~7.5% of max supply) for the founders/team and 381 million FTM (~12%) for advisors/contributors. As of December 2024, these allocations were fully vested.
- Airdrops: Certain users (residents of Cuba, Iran, and the US) were prohibited from participating in the airdrop.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Network Staking & Validation:
- Validators: Any user staking a minimum of 50,000 S and meeting hardware requirements can become a validator and earn block rewards (token emissions + transaction fees).
- Delegators: Tokenholders can delegate S to validators, participating in network security and sharing the validator’s block rewards (minus the validator's commission).
- Governance: Staked S enables participation in protocol governance, though the exact mechanism is still under development.
- Protocol Utility: S is used for transaction fees, validator/staker rewards, ecosystem development, and governance proposals.
Lock-Up Mechanism and Unlocking Timeline
- Migration Window: FTM → S conversion was open for six months, with the first 90 days allowing for bidirectional swaps before shifting to a one-way bridge.
- Team/Advisor Unlocks: As of December 2024, all team and advisor tokens inherited from FTM were fully vested; no further lockups for these allocations.
- Validator/Delegator Rewards: Block reward emissions follow the defined schedule (four years, then perpetual inflation).
- Operational Emissions: Begin six months post-launch and continue for six years, with unused tokens burned annually.
- General Unlocks: No evidence of extended lockup schedules post-migration other than those tied explicitly to operational funding and validator rewards.
Summary Table
|Category
|Details & Figures
|Initial Total Supply
|3.18 billion S
|FTM→S Conversion
|1:1 ratio; full for six months, then one-way
|Block Rewards
|280.27M S for four years; then 1.75% target inflation
|Additional Emission
|1.5% of initial supply yearly for 6 years (Sonic Labs)
|Team & Advisors
|Fully vested as of Dec. 2024
|Staking Minimum
|50,000 S to validate
|Operational Funding
|Subject to annual burn if unused
|Unlocking Timeline
|Migration: 6 months; rewards per schedule
Implications and Considerations
- Incentive Alignment: The majority of initial emissions are directed toward validators and network participants, ensuring robust network security and engagement in early years.
- Governance Evolution: While staking-based governance mechanisms are promised, the protocol’s specific details are still under refinement; holders should monitor development updates.
- Inflationary Pressure: Transition from fixed rewards to perpetual inflation allows ongoing incentives but introduces dilution risk; net impact depends on network growth and utility demand.
- Operational Transparency: Annual burning of unused operational funds introduces deflationary offset and aligns management incentives.
Limitations
- Full post-launch allocation breakdowns, vesting details, and subsequent unlock events beyond operational and validator rewards are either not public or finalized as of the most recent update.
- Exchange listings for S are still undetermined.
Actionable Insight: For users or investors, active network participation (via staking or governance) is crucial to maximize value accrual and mitigate inflation risk. Continued monitoring of the governance framework and any updates to the token economics is strongly advised, especially as Sonic evolves post-FTM migration.
S（S）代币经济模型：关键指标与应用场景
了解 S（S）的代币经济模型，对于分析其长期价值、可持续性和发展潜力至关重要。
关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：
总供应量（Total Supply）：
已创建或将要创建的 S 代币的最大数量。
流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：
当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。
最大供应量（Max Supply）：
S 代币可能存在的总数量上限。
完全稀释估值（FDV）：
当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。
通胀率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。
为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？
流通供应量高 = 流动性强。
最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。
代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。
FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。
现在您已经了解了 S 代币经济模型的功能，赶快查看 S 代币的实时价格吧！
