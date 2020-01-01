Peanut the Squirrel（PNUT）代币经济学
Peanut the Squirrel（PNUT）信息
PNUT 是一种模因币。
Peanut the Squirrel（PNUT）代币经济学和价格数据分析
快速了解 Peanut the Squirrel（PNUT）的代币经济数据，包括市值、供应量、FDV 和历史价格，帮助您轻松掌握币种现状与市场表现。
Peanut the Squirrel（PNUT）深度代币结构解析
深入了解 PNUT 的代币发行、分配与解锁机制。本部分涵盖代币用途、激励模式和解锁计划。
Overview
Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT) is a meme coin on the Solana blockchain, inspired by a viral story and amplified by social media attention, notably from Elon Musk. PNUT has achieved significant trading volumes and market capitalization, driven primarily by community engagement and speculative interest.
Issuance Mechanism
- Platform: Solana blockchain.
- Initial Launch: PNUT was launched as a meme coin, with its creation and distribution facilitated by platforms like Pump.fun, which use a bonding curve mechanism. This means the token price increases as more tokens are bought, and once a certain market cap is reached (e.g., $69,000), the token migrates to a decentralized exchange (Raydium) for open trading.
- Total Supply: Approximately 1 billion PNUT tokens are in circulation, with a market cap fluctuating between $100 million and $1 billion depending on market conditions.
- No Ongoing Emissions: There is no evidence of ongoing inflation or scheduled emissions; the supply appears to be fixed post-launch.
Allocation Mechanism
- Community-Driven: The token was distributed via open market mechanisms, with no evidence of a private sale, pre-mine, or team allocation. The initial distribution was likely through public sale on Pump.fun and subsequent trading on Solana DEXs.
- No Documented Vesting or Team Reserve: There is no available data on team, advisor, or ecosystem allocations, nor on vesting schedules or lockups.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Speculation and Trading: PNUT’s primary use is as a speculative asset. It is traded on major exchanges (e.g., Binance, KuCoin, Kraken) and Solana DEXs.
- Community Engagement: The token’s value is driven by meme culture, social media virality, and community participation. There are no documented utility functions such as governance, staking, or protocol fees.
- No Documented Rewards or Staking: There is no evidence of staking, yield farming, or other incentive mechanisms for holding PNUT.
Locking Mechanism
- No Locking or Vesting: There is no evidence of any token locking, vesting, or scheduled unlocks. All tokens appear to be freely tradable from launch.
Unlocking Time
- Immediate Liquidity: Tokens became liquid and tradable immediately upon launch and migration to DEXs. There are no future unlock events or vesting cliffs reported.
Token Economics Table
|Aspect
|Details
|Blockchain
|Solana
|Total Supply
|~1,000,000,000 PNUT
|Issuance Mechanism
|Bonding curve via Pump.fun, then DEX migration; no ongoing emissions
|Allocation
|100% public/community via open market; no team/advisor/vesting allocations documented
|Usage
|Meme coin, speculation, community engagement; no protocol utility or staking
|Incentives
|None beyond speculative trading and meme participation
|Locking
|None
|Unlocking
|All tokens liquid at launch; no scheduled unlocks
Analysis and Implications
- Power-Law Distribution: PNUT’s rise exemplifies the power-law distribution in meme coin markets—few tokens achieve outsized success, while most remain obscure.
- Volatility and Risk: As a pure meme coin, PNUT’s price is highly volatile and driven by sentiment, not fundamentals. There are no mechanisms to stabilize price or incentivize long-term holding.
- No Sustainable Yield: Without staking, burns, or protocol utility, PNUT’s value proposition is entirely narrative- and community-driven.
- No Lockups or Team Allocations: The lack of lockups or team reserves reduces the risk of large, scheduled sell-offs but also means there is no structured incentive for ongoing development or ecosystem growth.
Limitations
- No Official Whitepaper or Detailed Tokenomics: The absence of a formal whitepaper or transparent allocation breakdown is typical for meme coins but limits due diligence.
- No On-Chain Governance or Utility: PNUT is not designed for governance or protocol utility, which may limit its long-term adoption beyond speculative trading.
Conclusion
Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT) is a pure meme coin with a fixed supply, no vesting or lockups, and no protocol utility. Its economics are simple: all tokens are in circulation, and its value is driven by community hype and speculative trading. Investors should be aware of the high volatility and lack of fundamental support for the token’s price.
Peanut the Squirrel（PNUT）代币经济模型：关键指标与应用场景
了解 Peanut the Squirrel（PNUT）的代币经济模型，对于分析其长期价值、可持续性和发展潜力至关重要。
关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：
总供应量（Total Supply）：
已创建或将要创建的 PNUT 代币的最大数量。
流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：
当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。
最大供应量（Max Supply）：
PNUT 代币可能存在的总数量上限。
完全稀释估值（FDV）：
当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。
通胀率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。
为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？
流通供应量高 = 流动性强。
最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。
代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。
FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。
现在您已经了解了 PNUT 代币经济模型的功能，赶快查看 PNUT 代币的实时价格吧！
如何购买 PNUT
想将 Peanut the Squirrel（PNUT）添加到您的投资组合中吗？MEXC 提供多种购买 PNUT 的方式，包括信用卡、银行转账和点对点交易。无论您是新手还是专业用户，MEXC 都能让您轻松、安全地购买加密货币。
Peanut the Squirrel（PNUT）价格历史
分析 PNUT 的价格历史有助于用户了解过去的市场走势、关键支撑/阻力位以及波动模式。无论是追踪历史最高价，还是识别趋势，历史数据都是价格预测和技术分析的重要组成部分。
PNUT 价格预测
想知道 PNUT 的未来走势吗？我们的 PNUT 价格预测页面结合市场情绪、历史趋势和技术指标，为您提供前瞻性的观点。
为什么选择 MEXC？
MEXC 是全球领先的加密货币交易所，深受全球数百万用户信赖。无论您是新手还是资深交易者，MEXC 都是您进入加密世界的最便捷途径。
免责声明
代币经济数据来自第三方。MEXC 不保证其准确性。请在做出任何投资决策前自行审慎评估。
购买 Peanut the Squirrel（PNUT）
数量
1 PNUT = 0.3156 USD