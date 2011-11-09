莱特币（LTC）代币经济学
莱特币（LTC）信息
萊特幣從比特幣衍生出來，最早通過採用佔用記憶體更多的 Scrypt 演算法以及將出塊時間從10分鐘改成了2.5分鐘而大獲成功。李啟威（Charlie Lee）是其創始人。2017年6月22日萊特幣閃電網路上線。
莱特币（LTC）代币经济学和价格数据分析
快速了解 莱特币（LTC）的代币经济数据，包括市值、供应量、FDV 和历史价格，帮助您轻松掌握币种现状与市场表现。
莱特币（LTC）深度代币结构解析
深入了解 LTC 的代币发行、分配与解锁机制。本部分涵盖代币用途、激励模式和解锁计划。
Issuance Mechanism
- Consensus & Mining: Litecoin (LTC) is issued through a Proof-of-Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, using the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Miners validate transactions and add blocks to the blockchain, receiving newly minted LTC as a block reward plus transaction fees.
- Block Rewards & Halving: The initial block reward was 50 LTC per block. This reward halves every 840,000 blocks (approximately every 4 years). As of the last halving on August 2, 2023, the reward is 25 LTC per block. The next halving is expected in July 2027, reducing the reward to 12.5 LTC per block. This process continues until the maximum supply of 84 million LTC is reached, projected around the year 2142.
Allocation Mechanism
- No Pre-mine or ICO: All LTC in circulation have been or will be distributed solely through mining. There was no pre-mine, ICO, or special allocation to founders or early investors.
- Distribution: As of June 7, 2024, approximately 74.61 million LTC (~88.83% of the maximum supply) are in circulation. The top 10 wallet addresses hold about 11.36 million LTC (~15.22% of circulating supply), with no evidence of superuser privileges or centralized control.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Primary Use Cases:
- Peer-to-Peer Payments: LTC is used as a medium of exchange for fast, low-fee transactions.
- Value Storage: LTC serves as a store of value, similar to Bitcoin but with faster block times and lower fees.
- Incentives:
- Mining Rewards: Miners are incentivized by block rewards and transaction fees.
- No Staking or Delegation: Litecoin does not offer staking or delegated proof-of-stake mechanisms; all incentives are mining-based.
Locking Mechanism
- No Protocol-Level Locking: Litecoin does not implement protocol-level token locking, vesting, or scheduled unlocks. All LTC are either in circulation or will be mined according to the block reward schedule.
- Wallet-Level Control: Users can voluntarily lock LTC in multi-signature wallets or smart contracts for specific use cases, but this is not enforced by the protocol.
Unlocking Time
- Mining Schedule: The only "unlocking" is the gradual release of new LTC through mining, governed by the halving schedule. There are no vesting cliffs, lockups, or scheduled unlocks for any allocation category.
Summary Table: Litecoin Token Economics
|Aspect
|Details
|Issuance
|Proof-of-Work mining, Scrypt algorithm, block rewards halved every 840,000 blocks
|Allocation
|100% via mining; no pre-mine, ICO, or special allocations
|Usage
|Peer-to-peer payments, value storage, miner incentives
|Incentives
|Block rewards and transaction fees for miners
|Locking
|No protocol-level locking or vesting; voluntary wallet-level locks possible
|Unlocking
|New LTC released via mining until max supply (84M) reached (~2142); no vesting unlocks
Additional Insights
- Decentralization: No superuser privileges exist; network security and transaction validation are fully decentralized.
- Concentration: The top 10 addresses hold ~15% of circulating supply, but there is no evidence of centralized control.
- Mining Pools: The top four mining pools control ~76% of the network hashrate, but this reflects pooled, not individual, control.
Circulating Supply (as of July 7, 2025)
- Circulating Supply: ~76.06 million LTC
Conclusion:
Litecoin’s token economics are straightforward and transparent, with all tokens distributed through mining, no protocol-level locking or vesting, and incentives focused on miners. The halving schedule ensures a predictable, decreasing issuance rate, supporting long-term scarcity and value accrual.
莱特币（LTC）代币经济模型：关键指标与应用场景
了解 莱特币（LTC）的代币经济模型，对于分析其长期价值、可持续性和发展潜力至关重要。
关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：
总供应量（Total Supply）：
已创建或将要创建的 LTC 代币的最大数量。
流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：
当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。
最大供应量（Max Supply）：
LTC 代币可能存在的总数量上限。
完全稀释估值（FDV）：
当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。
通胀率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。
为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？
流通供应量高 = 流动性强。
最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。
代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。
FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。
现在您已经了解了 LTC 代币经济模型的功能，赶快查看 LTC 代币的实时价格吧！
免责声明
代币经济数据来自第三方。MEXC 不保证其准确性。请在做出任何投资决策前自行审慎评估。