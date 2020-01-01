DeepBook（DEEP）代币经济学
DeepBook（DEEP）信息
DeepBook 是基于 Sui 打造的下一代去中心化中央限价订单簿（CLOB）。 DeepBook 利用 Sui 的平行执行、亚秒级延迟和低交易费用，提供高度性能和极速的链上交易体验。
DeepBook（DEEP）代币经济学和价格数据分析
快速了解 DeepBook（DEEP）的代币经济数据，包括市值、供应量、FDV 和历史价格，帮助您轻松掌握币种现状与市场表现。
DeepBook（DEEP）深度代币结构解析
深入了解 DEEP 的代币发行、分配与解锁机制。本部分涵盖代币用途、激励模式和解锁计划。
Below is a comprehensive analysis of the token economics for DeepBook Protocol, focused on its issuance mechanism, allocation mechanism, usage and incentive mechanism, lock-up mechanism, and unlocking time.
1. Issuance Mechanism
As of the latest available information:
- DeepBook Protocol operates natively on the Sui blockchain and leverages the SUI token.
- Participation in DeepBook (e.g., creating trading pools) requires users to pay a one-time fee in SUI tokens (currently set at 100 SUI per pool creation).
- There is no public evidence of a unique DeepBook-issued token; the protocol’s economics are closely tied with SUI token’s mechanisms.
- Future governance or changes to issuance could be implemented using SUI’s native on-chain voting and governance model, though no governance process for DeepBook or SUI governance via DeepBook has been launched yet.
2. Allocation Mechanism
- Since DeepBook does not appear to issue its own token, allocation primarily refers to SUI tokens utilized within the protocol.
- Pool creation and potential protocol upgrades rely on SUI payments from users. The final destination or use case for the SUI tokens collected as pool creation fees has not been publicly detailed.
- In the broader Sui network, SUI tokens are allocated to network participants through a range of mechanisms (including staking, validator rewards, ecosystem incentives) but DeepBook-specific allocations are not documented.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Usage: SUI tokens are required to:
- Create pools (paying a one-time fee)
- Participate as a validator (staking)
- Incentives: SUI tokens may be used as potential rewards for validators/delegators in the Sui network, which DeepBook indirectly benefits from as a network-native dApp. There are no unique DeepBook-specific staking, rewards, or profit-sharing mechanisms reported.
- No direct “profit-sharing,” “revenue distribution,” or other distinctive incentive mechanisms unique to DeepBook have been confirmed. (Revenue generated from protocol usage, if any, is not yet scheduled for redistribution or specific allocation.)
4. Lock-Up Mechanism
- No evidence exists of a specific DeepBook token, vesting schedule, or lock-up event.
- SUI staking on the Sui network (which underpins DeepBook’s operation) involves locking SUI tokens for validator participation, with minimums and lock lengths determined by network governance. This is network-wide and not unique to DeepBook.
5. Unlocking Time
- No documented DeepBook-specific token vesting or unlocking schedule exists.
- Any unlocking or vesting relevant to DeepBook would inherit from broader SUI token economics—such as SUI’s validator staking lock/unlock periods (if applicable). As pool creation requires a one-time SUI payment, this has no specific lock/unlock schedule.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|DeepBook Protocol (as of Jun 2025)
|Issuance
|No DeepBook-native token; uses SUI
|Allocation
|SUI paid for pool creation; undisclosed use
|Usage & Incentives
|Requires SUI for pool creation; no unique DeepBook incentive
|Lock-up
|None specific; follows SUI staking if validating
|Unlocking
|None specific; follows SUI staking periods if applicable
Nuances & Implications
- Lack of DeepBook-Native Token: At time of analysis, DeepBook Protocol does not introduce a standalone token with its own economic policy; it leverages SUI as the medium for all value transfer within the protocol.
- Fee Usage Unclear: The destination and eventual use or burn of the SUI paid in DeepBook fees remains undisclosed, representing a potential transparency issue.
- Upgradeable Model: If governance is enabled in the future (either for Sui or DeepBook), mechanisms such as SUI-based voting, treasury allocations, or protocol incentives could be implemented via on-chain proposals.
- No Unique Vesting/Unlocks: Investors should be aware that current DeepBook participation does not expose them to typical protocol token distribution schedules, vesting, or unlocks beyond those inherent in SUI network operations.
Recommendations
- Monitor Sui and DeepBook official channels for future updates, especially with respect to protocol upgrades, fee destination, and the introduction of any DeepBook-native token or incentive program.
- For protocol participants: All risk/reward exposures are currently tied to SUI token holding and the general health of the Sui network, not to DeepBook-specific economic structures.
Note: This summary is based on the best available research as of June 2025. Should the protocol issue a native token or update its economic structure, the above facts may change accordingly.
DeepBook（DEEP）代币经济模型：关键指标与应用场景
了解 DeepBook（DEEP）的代币经济模型，对于分析其长期价值、可持续性和发展潜力至关重要。
关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：
总供应量（Total Supply）：
已创建或将要创建的 DEEP 代币的最大数量。
流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：
当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。
最大供应量（Max Supply）：
DEEP 代币可能存在的总数量上限。
完全稀释估值（FDV）：
当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。
通胀率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。
为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？
流通供应量高 = 流动性强。
最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。
代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。
FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。
现在您已经了解了 DEEP 代币经济模型的功能，赶快查看 DEEP 代币的实时价格吧！
免责声明
代币经济数据来自第三方。MEXC 不保证其准确性。请在做出任何投资决策前自行审慎评估。