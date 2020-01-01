BabyDogeCoin（BABYDOGE）代币经济学
BabyDogeCoin（BABYDOGE）信息
Baby Doge Coin 從他的 MEME 父親 Doge Coin 身上吸取了一些技巧與教訓。Baby Doge Coin 這個全新的硬幣起源於 Doge Coin 社區粉絲。它與 Doge Coin 的區別在於 Baby Doge Coin 擁有更快的交易速度和更可愛的樣子。Baby Doge Coin 擁有通縮機製，每一筆交易都將產生獎勵，分配給所有持幣地址。
BabyDogeCoin（BABYDOGE）代币经济学和价格数据分析
快速了解 BabyDogeCoin（BABYDOGE）的代币经济数据，包括市值、供应量、FDV 和历史价格，帮助您轻松掌握币种现状与市场表现。
BabyDogeCoin（BABYDOGE）深度代币结构解析
深入了解 BABYDOGE 的代币发行、分配与解锁机制。本部分涵盖代币用途、激励模式和解锁计划。
Overview
Baby Doge Coin (BABYDOGE) is a BEP-20 meme coin deployed on the BNB Smart Chain. Its tokenomics are designed to both incentivize holding and provide utility within a growing ecosystem that includes a swap platform and NFT marketplace. Key mechanisms include deflationary burns, rewards for holders, and an ecosystem-centric usage model.
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Max Supply: 420 quadrillion BABYDOGE
- Token Creation: All tokens were minted at genesis; there is no further mining or inflationary issuance.
- Burn Mechanism: A portion of every transaction fee is automatically routed to a dead (burn) wallet, reducing total supply over time and promoting scarcity.
2. Allocation Mechanism
- There are no vesting or unlock schedules for the core token supply, as the entire supply was present at launch.
- Transaction Fees: Each transaction incurs a 10% fee, split as follows:
- 5% Redistribution: Automatically rewarded to all existing token holders.
- 5% Liquidity and Burns: Half of this is sold to BNB and paired with remaining tokens to provide liquidity on decentralized exchanges (e.g., PancakeSwap), while a portion is regularly burned.
Allocation Structure (at launch):
|Allocation Area
|Percent (%)
|Mechanism
|Public Circulating
|100
|All tokens went into circulation
There are no team, investor, or foundation allocations subject to locks; all tokens are in open circulation, but ongoing burns constantly reduce the liquid supply.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Holder Rewards: 5% of every on-chain transaction is automatically redistributed to BABYDOGE holders, incentivizing long-term holding.
- Automatic Liquidity: Part of each transaction is used for adding to DEX liquidity, supporting a healthy market.
- Burns: Frequent automated token burns increase scarcity.
- Ecosystem Utility: BABYDOGE can be used across Baby Doge’s swap, NFT marketplace, and planned DeFi applications.
4. Locking Mechanism
- No Explicit Locks or Vesting: There is no vesting contract or token lock schedule for any party.
- All tokens were tradeable from the moment of launch, save for those that are continually burned via transaction fees.
5. Unlocking Time
- None: There are no scheduled unlocks. The entire supply was freely circulating at launch, and supply decreases via continuous burns rather than unlocks.
6. Deflationary Dynamics and Supply Table
|Token Attribute
|Value
|Initial Maximum Supply
|420,000,000,000,000,000 BABYDOGE
|Scheduled Unlocks
|None
|Locking
|None
|Burn Mechanism
|Active, constant via transaction fees
|Holder Redistribution
|5% of every transaction
Summary and Analysis
- Deflationary Design: Baby Doge Coin’s principal innovation is its aggressive deflationary model, with periodic burns and redistribution ensuring active holder incentives.
- No Vesting or Locks: All tokens exist on the open market from genesis, and there are no “team unlock” risks typical to other token launches.
- Reward and Usage Alignment: Holder rewards are immediate and ongoing, directly linked to chain activity and trading volume, connecting token usage with long-term holder incentives.
- Ecosystem Focus: While initially a meme token, the project’s tokenomics are shifting toward more utility (DeFi, NFTs), relying on ongoing burns and community use rather than emissions or unlock events to keep incentives aligned.
Limitations & Risks
- Hyperdeflationary Claims: While frequent burns can support price, their actual effect may vary with overall trading activity—low transaction volumes could limit meaningful long-term value appreciation from burning alone.
- Market Impact: The absence of vesting means there are no large cliff unlocks; however, as a meme coin, price and liquidity risks remain high, and the tokenomics model is sensitive to maintaining active transaction volumes for rewards and burns.
Actionable Insight: The tokenomics of Baby Doge Coin are atypical compared to many DeFi projects: The entire supply is available from launch, but ongoing burns and holder rewards are designed to support long-term value. Prospective holders should focus on ecosystem activity, as rewards and burns are transaction-driven rather than time-driven.
In summary: Baby Doge Coin is a fully-circulating, hyperdeflationary meme token with a unique fee-and-burn model, offering continuous passive incentives for holders and with no team or investor vesting cliffs. Its main economic risk and opportunity hinges on the ecosystem’s growth and trading activity.
BabyDogeCoin（BABYDOGE）代币经济模型：关键指标与应用场景
了解 BabyDogeCoin（BABYDOGE）的代币经济模型，对于分析其长期价值、可持续性和发展潜力至关重要。
关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：
总供应量（Total Supply）：
已创建或将要创建的 BABYDOGE 代币的最大数量。
流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：
当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。
最大供应量（Max Supply）：
BABYDOGE 代币可能存在的总数量上限。
完全稀释估值（FDV）：
当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。
通胀率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。
为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？
流通供应量高 = 流动性强。
最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。
代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。
FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。
现在您已经了解了 BABYDOGE 代币经济模型的功能，赶快查看 BABYDOGE 代币的实时价格吧！
如何购买 BABYDOGE
想将 BabyDogeCoin（BABYDOGE）添加到您的投资组合中吗？MEXC 提供多种购买 BABYDOGE 的方式，包括信用卡、银行转账和点对点交易。无论您是新手还是专业用户，MEXC 都能让您轻松、安全地购买加密货币。
BabyDogeCoin（BABYDOGE）价格历史
分析 BABYDOGE 的价格历史有助于用户了解过去的市场走势、关键支撑/阻力位以及波动模式。无论是追踪历史最高价，还是识别趋势，历史数据都是价格预测和技术分析的重要组成部分。
BABYDOGE 价格预测
想知道 BABYDOGE 的未来走势吗？我们的 BABYDOGE 价格预测页面结合市场情绪、历史趋势和技术指标，为您提供前瞻性的观点。
为什么选择 MEXC？
MEXC 是全球领先的加密货币交易所，深受全球数百万用户信赖。无论您是新手还是资深交易者，MEXC 都是您进入加密世界的最便捷途径。
免责声明
代币经济数据来自第三方。MEXC 不保证其准确性。请在做出任何投资决策前自行审慎评估。
购买 BabyDogeCoin（BABYDOGE）
数量
1 BABYDOGE = 0.0000000015807 USD