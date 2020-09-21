Avalanche（AVAX）代币经济学
Avalanche (AVAX) is the native token of the Avalanche blockchain, designed to secure the network, pay transaction fees, and serve as the unit of account across its ecosystem. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Genesis Supply: 360 million AVAX were minted at genesis.
- Maximum Supply: Capped at 720 million AVAX.
- Ongoing Issuance: New AVAX is minted as staking rewards for validators, offsetting tokens burned via transaction fees. The protocol is designed to remain inflationary until the cap is reached, with the rate and timeline subject to governance changes.
2. Allocation Mechanism
The initial AVAX supply was distributed across several categories, each with specific vesting and unlocking schedules:
|Allocation Category
|Vesting/Unlocking Details
|Seed Sale
|10% at mainnet launch, 22.5% after ~3 months, 67.5% quarterly until ~1 year after launch
|Private Sale
|Same as Seed Sale
|Public Sale A1
|10% at launch, 22.5% after ~3 months, 67.5% quarterly until ~1 year after launch
|Public Sale A2
|10% at launch, 15% after ~3 months, 75% quarterly until ~1.5 years after launch
|Public Sale B
|Fully unlocked at mainnet launch
|Testnet Incentive Program
|Same as Seed Sale
|Community & Development Endowment
|1-year vesting from grant date
|Foundation
|10-year quarterly vesting starting ~3 months after launch
|Team
|4-year quarterly vesting starting ~3 months after launch
|Strategic Partners
|4-year vesting from grant date
|Airdrop
|4-year vesting from grant date
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanisms
- Staking & Security: Validators must self-stake at least 2,000 AVAX to participate in network validation. Delegators can stake a minimum of 25 AVAX to existing validators. Both earn staking rewards, with a current APY of ~7.6% (as of late 2024).
- Transaction Fees: All network fees are paid in AVAX and are burned, reducing circulating supply.
- Ecosystem Incentives: Programs like Avalanche Rush, Multiverse, and Memecoin Rush distribute AVAX to incentivize DeFi, NFT, and subnet activity.
- Airdrops & Grants: Used to bootstrap community and ecosystem growth.
- Cross-Chain Operations: AVAX is used for bridging assets and facilitating interoperability within the Avalanche ecosystem.
4. Locking Mechanism
- Vesting Schedules: Most allocations (team, foundation, strategic partners, airdrop, etc.) are subject to multi-year vesting with periodic unlocks (quarterly or annually).
- Staking Lock: Staked AVAX (for both validators and delegators) is locked for a minimum of 2 weeks and a maximum of 1 year.
- Foundation Practice: The Avalanche Foundation stakes the majority of its locked and unlocked tokens, often for the maximum allowed duration, to support network security.
5. Unlocking Time
- Programmatic Unlocks: Unlocks occur automatically per the vesting schedule. For example, the Foundation’s tokens unlock every quarter for 10 years, while team and strategic partner tokens unlock quarterly over 4 years.
- Recent/Upcoming Unlocks: As of August 20, 2024, 9.54 million AVAX (2.65% of the initial vesting allocation) were unlocked, distributed among strategic partners, the team, the foundation, and airdrop recipients.
- Unlocking Table Example:
|Category
|Unlock Start
|Unlock End
|Vesting/Unlocking Details
|Strategic Partners
|2020-09-21
|2030-07-20
|4-year vesting from grant date
|Team
|2020-09-21
|2030-07-20
|4-year quarterly vesting starting 2020-12-09
|Foundation
|2020-09-21
|2030-07-20
|10-year quarterly vesting starting 2020-12-09
|Airdrop
|2020-09-21
|2030-07-20
|4-year vesting from grant date
|Public Sale A1/A2
|2020-09-21
|2030-07-20
|10% at launch, remainder quarterly over 1-1.5 years
|Community Endowment
|2020-09-21
|2030-07-20
|1-year vesting from grant date
6. Additional Notes
- No Slashing: Avalanche does not slash staked tokens for validator misbehavior, but non-performing validators forfeit rewards.
- Governance: Future governance may adjust emission rates, staking parameters, and fee mechanisms.
- Burn Mechanism: All transaction fees are burned, directly reducing supply and counteracting inflation from staking rewards.
7. Summary Table: AVAX Tokenomics
|Feature
|Details
|Max Supply
|720,000,000 AVAX
|Genesis Supply
|360,000,000 AVAX
|Issuance
|Staking rewards, offset by fee burns
|Staking
|Validators: 2,000 AVAX min, Delegators: 25 AVAX min, Lock: 2 weeks–1 year
|Vesting
|Team: 4 years, Foundation: 10 years, Strategic Partners: 4 years, Airdrop: 4 years
|Fee Model
|All fees paid in AVAX and burned
|Incentives
|DeFi/NFT/Subnet programs, airdrops, grants
|Unlocks
|Programmatic, quarterly/annual, per allocation schedule
8. Implications and Analysis
Avalanche’s tokenomics are designed to balance long-term network security, ecosystem growth, and supply management. The combination of capped supply, ongoing staking rewards, and aggressive fee burning creates a dynamic equilibrium between inflation and deflation. The multi-year vesting and unlock schedules for major stakeholders (team, foundation, partners) help align incentives and reduce the risk of sudden supply shocks, while the robust incentive programs have driven significant DeFi and NFT adoption.
Potential Limitations:
- Large unlock events can introduce short-term volatility.
- Governance changes could alter emission or fee dynamics in the future.
Actionable Insights:
- Monitor upcoming unlock events for potential market impact.
- Participation in staking and ecosystem programs can provide yield and additional incentives.
- The burn mechanism and capped supply may support long-term value, especially as network usage grows.
Avalanche’s token economics reflect a mature, multi-faceted approach to network growth, security, and value accrual, with transparent schedules and mechanisms that are regularly updated and governed by the community.
Avalanche（AVAX）代币经济模型：关键指标与应用场景
了解 Avalanche（AVAX）的代币经济模型，对于分析其长期价值、可持续性和发展潜力至关重要。
关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：
总供应量（Total Supply）：
已创建或将要创建的 AVAX 代币的最大数量。
流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：
当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。
最大供应量（Max Supply）：
AVAX 代币可能存在的总数量上限。
完全稀释估值（FDV）：
当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。
通胀率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。
为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？
流通供应量高 = 流动性强。
最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。
代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。
FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。
现在您已经了解了 AVAX 代币经济模型的功能，赶快查看 AVAX 代币的实时价格吧！
Avalanche（AVAX）价格历史
分析 AVAX 的价格历史有助于用户了解过去的市场走势、关键支撑/阻力位以及波动模式。无论是追踪历史最高价，还是识别趋势，历史数据都是价格预测和技术分析的重要组成部分。
AVAX 价格预测
想知道 AVAX 的未来走势吗？我们的 AVAX 价格预测页面结合市场情绪、历史趋势和技术指标，为您提供前瞻性的观点。
免责声明
