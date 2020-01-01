The AI Prophecy（ACT）代币经济学
The AI Prophecy（ACT）信息
ACT 是一种模因币。
The AI Prophecy（ACT）代币经济学和价格数据分析
快速了解 The AI Prophecy（ACT）的代币经济数据，包括市值、供应量、FDV 和历史价格，帮助您轻松掌握币种现状与市场表现。
The AI Prophecy（ACT）深度代币结构解析
深入了解 ACT 的代币发行、分配与解锁机制。本部分涵盖代币用途、激励模式和解锁计划。
Issuance Mechanism
- Initial Supply: The Acet (ACT) token started with an initial supply of zero. Tokens are created through a smart contract by those who wish to hold them, requiring participants to provide valuable assets to the creation contract. This mechanism ensures that every ACT token is backed by value at the point of creation, making each token inherently valuable.
- Ongoing Issuance: There is no evidence of a fixed or scheduled emission rate; instead, issuance is demand-driven and occurs as users interact with the smart contract to mint new tokens.
Allocation Mechanism
- Decentralized Creation: All tokens are minted by users who contribute assets to the smart contract. There is no centralized allocation or pre-mine; the distribution is entirely determined by user participation in the creation process.
- No Traditional Allocation Table: Unlike many projects, there is no explicit allocation breakdown for team, investors, or ecosystem funds. The entire supply is user-generated.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Utility: ACT tokens are used within the Acet ecosystem for various purposes, including participation in the "Warriors Club," auctions, voting on governance proposals, and engaging in e-sports tournaments and other community-driven activities.
- Incentives: Users are incentivized to mint and hold ACT tokens to access exclusive features, participate in governance, and potentially benefit from the growth of the ecosystem. The value proposition is tied to the utility and community engagement rather than direct financial rewards or staking yields.
Locking Mechanism
- No Explicit Locking: There is no evidence of a formal token locking or vesting mechanism. Since tokens are minted on demand and not pre-allocated, there is no need for lockups or vesting schedules for team or investors.
- User-Controlled: Any locking or holding period is at the discretion of the individual user, based on their participation in the ecosystem and personal strategy.
Unlocking Time
- Immediate Liquidity: Since there are no lockups, tokens are liquid and transferable immediately upon minting. There is no scheduled unlocking event or vesting timeline.
Summary Table
|Aspect
|Details
|Issuance
|Minted on demand via smart contract; initial supply = 0
|Allocation
|100% user-generated; no pre-mine, team, or investor allocation
|Usage
|Governance, auctions, e-sports, community activities
|Incentives
|Access to features, governance participation, community engagement
|Locking
|None; tokens are liquid upon creation
|Unlocking
|Not applicable; no vesting or lockup
Additional Notes
- Transparency: The ACT token contract and its creation mechanism are publicly auditable, with audits conducted by Certik and PeckShield.
- Community Focus: The design emphasizes decentralization and community ownership, with all value and supply determined by user participation.
For further details, you can review the official Acet whitepaper and explore the Acet Gitbook for up-to-date documentation.
The AI Prophecy（ACT）代币经济模型：关键指标与应用场景
了解 The AI Prophecy（ACT）的代币经济模型，对于分析其长期价值、可持续性和发展潜力至关重要。
关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：
总供应量（Total Supply）：
已创建或将要创建的 ACT 代币的最大数量。
流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：
当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。
最大供应量（Max Supply）：
ACT 代币可能存在的总数量上限。
完全稀释估值（FDV）：
当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。
通胀率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。
为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？
流通供应量高 = 流动性强。
最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。
代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。
FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。
现在您已经了解了 ACT 代币经济模型的功能，赶快查看 ACT 代币的实时价格吧！
如何购买 ACT
想将 The AI Prophecy（ACT）添加到您的投资组合中吗？MEXC 提供多种购买 ACT 的方式，包括信用卡、银行转账和点对点交易。无论您是新手还是专业用户，MEXC 都能让您轻松、安全地购买加密货币。
The AI Prophecy（ACT）价格历史
分析 ACT 的价格历史有助于用户了解过去的市场走势、关键支撑/阻力位以及波动模式。无论是追踪历史最高价，还是识别趋势，历史数据都是价格预测和技术分析的重要组成部分。
ACT 价格预测
想知道 ACT 的未来走势吗？我们的 ACT 价格预测页面结合市场情绪、历史趋势和技术指标，为您提供前瞻性的观点。
为什么选择 MEXC？
MEXC 是全球领先的加密货币交易所，深受全球数百万用户信赖。无论您是新手还是资深交易者，MEXC 都是您进入加密世界的最便捷途径。
免责声明
代币经济数据来自第三方。MEXC 不保证其准确性。请在做出任何投资决策前自行审慎评估。
购买 The AI Prophecy（ACT）
数量
1 ACT = 0.05059 USD