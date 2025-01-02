什么是888 (888)

888 is a heaven-sent cryptocurrency that harnesses the divine powers of the number 8. The project launched in November 2024, without a presale and with 100% of tokens available to trade. Paired with a hefty dev-provided SOL liquidity pool, 888 launched as one of the biggest ‘for the people’ cryptocurrencies on the Solana network. The main goal of the project is draw on the angelic and spiritual essence of its name, in order to elevate its population of holders to heaven…all whilst achieving its destiny of an $888 valuation. Community is king across all religions and cults, which is why 888 hosts various features for eliciting maximum ‘belonging’ amongst holders, including a completely democratised and fair token launch, accessibility across various decentralised crypto exchanges (DEXs), a relentless meme movement revolving around its cartoon mascot, and even a free meme creator on its website.

MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！

888 (888) 资源 官网