P00LS is the leading community-first platform for creator cryptocurrencies.
Traditional spheres of influence — from Hollywood to Wall Street and Silicon Valley — are converging more now than ever before, forming a new marketplace with creators, brands and their audiences at the center. A cultural revolution is underway, and it’s being led by the world’s creative class.
To help build their ecosystems in this new world, P00LS empowers creators and brands to launch their own social tokens and distribute them to their communities. These tokens become the currencies for their respective ecosystems, providing audiences and consumers with exclusive access and more meaningful connections to their favorite brands and creators.
With P00LS — the premier tool for accessing creator value — money is no longer the only currency.
What is 00?
The $00 token is the heart of the zerozero marketplace, powering all of your favorite creator coins. All creator tokens can be purchased and sold on the zerozero marketplace against $00. The $00 token is the master key to all creators and brands on P00LS. $00 isn’t just an entry ticket, but a stake in the ecosystem of all creator coins. The $00 community will have a role in shaping how brand and creator ecosystems develop and grow.
The $00 token is a governance token, giving any holder voting rights within the zerozero marketplace, as well as access to the treasury of creator coins. Think of $00 as the center of mass for the creator coin galaxy. Use it to enter the solar system of every brand and creator on P00LS.
The $00 token is an ERC-20 token minted on the Ethereum blockchain that works as a governance and access token for the zerozero DAO and its ecosystem.
快速了解 00 Token（00）的代币经济数据，包括市值、供应量、FDV 和历史价格，帮助您轻松掌握币种现状与市场表现。
00 Token（00）代币经济模型：关键指标与应用场景
了解 00 Token（00）的代币经济模型，对于分析其长期价值、可持续性和发展潜力至关重要。
关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：
总供应量（Total Supply）：
已创建或将要创建的 00 代币的最大数量。
流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：
当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。
最大供应量（Max Supply）：
00 代币可能存在的总数量上限。
完全稀释估值（FDV）：
当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。
通胀率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。
为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？
流通供应量高 = 流动性强。
最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。
代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。
FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。
现在您已经了解了 00 代币经济模型的功能，赶快查看 00 代币的实时价格吧！
00 价格预测
