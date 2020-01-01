Tokenomics của XDC Network (XDC)
Thông tin XDC Network (XDC)
XDC Network là mạng layer 1 tương thích EVM. Là một nhánh rẽ riêng, được tối ưu hoá của Ethereum, XDC Network (XDC) đạt được sự đồng thuận thông qua cơ chế bằng chứng cổ phần (XDPoS) được uỷ quyền, cho phép thời gian giao dịch là 2 giây, phí gas gần như bằng 0 và số lượng giao dịch mỗi giây rất cao. Hệ thống an toàn, có thể mở rộng và đạt được hiệu quả cao, XDC Network (XDC) hỗ trợ nhiều trường hợp sử dụng blockchain mới và cung cấp cơ sở hạ tầng hiện đại cho các ứng dụng blockchain cấp doanh nghiệp và mã ticket tài sản trên thị trường.
Tokenomics & phân tích giá XDC Network (XDC)
Khám phá tokenomics chính và dữ liệu giá XDC Network (XDC), bao gồm vốn hóa thị trường, chi tiết nguồn cung, FDV và lịch sử giá. Tìm hiểu giá trị hiện tại và vị thế thị trường của token chỉ trong nháy mắt.
Cấu trúc token chuyên sâu của XDC Network (XDC)
Tìm hiểu chi tiết thông tin phát hành, phân bổ và mở khóa token XDC. Phần này nêu bật các khía cạnh chính của cấu trúc kinh tế token: tiện ích, ưu đãi và vesting.
The XDC Network's tokenomics are designed to balance utility, incentives, and network growth. This overview synthesizes information available from Messari and project documentation.
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Type: The XDC Network uses a fixed maximum supply model for its native XDC token.
- Initial Supply: The network launched with a predetermined total supply, which is not subject to inflation.
- Distribution: Tokens were initially minted at genesis, with no ongoing emissions or mining.
2. Allocation Mechanism
|Allocation Category
|Description/Share
|Notes
|Community & Ecosystem
|For grants, development, dApps, and partnership incentives
|Drives ecosystem expansion and innovation.
|Founders & Team
|Allocated at genesis
|Subject to vesting schedules.
|Investors
|Private sale and early backers
|Typically includes lockups and cliffs.
|Validators & Staking
|For incentives and node operators
|Encourages decentralization and security.
|Treasury & Reserve
|Managed by XDC Foundation
|For strategic initiatives and long-term growth.
Exact percentages are not publicly disclosed for all categories, but the structure prioritizes ecosystem development, core incentives, and protocol stability.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Transaction Fees: XDC is required to pay transaction fees on the network.
- Staking/Yield: Validators must stake XDC to participate in consensus, earning rewards from transaction fees and network activity.
- Smart Contracts & dApps: Used as gas and for payments within decentralized applications.
- Enterprise Integration: XDC enables tokenization of assets, digital identity, and cross-border settlements, incentivizing enterprise participation.
4. Locking Mechanism
- Vesting: Team, founder, and investor allocations are subject to lockups ranging from months to years, generally released gradually according to vesting schedules.
- Validator Minimums: Validators are required to lock a minimum amount of XDC to operate network nodes and receive rewards, which aligns incentives for secure operation.
5. Unlocking Time and Schedules
- Team & Investor Unlocks: Commonly structured with cliffs (initial lockup periods) followed by gradual, linear unlocks (e.g., monthly or quarterly tranches). Typical vesting may last from 1-4 years; exact durations are not fully disclosed but follow standard industry practices.
- No further Issuance: Since there's no ongoing inflation, all unlocks correspond to pre-mined tokens rather than new emissions.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Description
|Issuance
|Fixed supply at inception; no ongoing issuance or inflation.
|Allocation
|Genesis allocations for community, team, investors, validators, and treasury.
|Usage/Incentives
|Required for fees, staking, governance, dApps, and cross-border payments.
|Locking
|Vesting/lockups for founders, team, investors; staking lockup for validators.
|Unlocking
|Vesting schedules, usually with cliffs and gradual releases. No additional issuance beyond genesis supply.
Additional Notes
- Transparency: The XDC Foundation and broader ecosystem prioritize transparency through regular updates, although some early allocation specifics remain private for competitive or regulatory reasons.
- Incentive Alignment: Staking requirements and ecosystem rewards ensure validators and core contributors remain aligned with long-term growth.
- No Inflation: The allocation structure avoids inflationary pressure, supporting token value stability over time.
Potential Limitations
- The exact breakdown of allocation percentages at genesis and specific unlocking timelines for all categories are not publicly disclosed, limiting precision on those data points.
- Changes to vesting or ecosystem allocation may be managed by protocol governance, subject to community approval.
Conclusion & Implications
XDC Network's tokenomics are designed for sustainability, security, and robust utility across enterprise and DeFi use-cases. The fixed supply, structured allocations, and incentives for both validators and developers encourage long-term engagement and network health. Transparency on unlock schedules and continued ecosystem development remain critical for investor confidence and sustainable growth.
Tokenomics của XDC Network (XDC): Giải thích chỉ số chính và các ứng dụng
Hiểu rõ tokenomics của XDC Network (XDC) là điều cần thiết để phân tích giá trị dài hạn, tính bền vững và tiềm năng của token.
Chỉ số chính và phương thức tính toán:
Tổng cung:
Số lượng token XDC tối đa đã hoặc sẽ được tạo.
Nguồn cung lưu hành:
Số lượng token hiện có trên thị trường và do người dùng nắm giữ.
Nguồn cung tối đa:
Giới hạn tối đa về tổng số lượng token XDC có thể tồn tại.
FDV (Giá trị pha loãng hoàn toàn):
Được tính bằng giá hiện tại x nguồn cung tối đa, đưa ra dự báo về tổng vốn hóa thị trường nếu tất cả token đều được lưu hành.
Tỷ lệ lạm phát:
Phản ánh tốc độ ra mắt token mới, ảnh hưởng đến mức độ khan hiếm và xu hướng giá dài hạn.
Tại sao những chỉ số này quan trọng đối với nhà giao dịch?
Nguồn cung lưu hành cao = Thanh khoản lớn hơn.
Nguồn cung tối đa giới hạn + Lạm phát thấp = Tiềm năng tăng giá dài hạn.
Phân bổ token minh bạch = Tăng niềm tin vào dự án và giảm rủi ro kiểm soát tập trung.
FDV cao với vốn hóa thị trường hiện tại thấp = Có tín hiệu bị định giá quá cao.
Bây giờ bạn đã hiểu về tokenomics của XDC, hãy khám phá giá token XDC theo thời gian thực!
Hướng dẫn mua XDC
Bạn muốn thêm XDC Network (XDC) vào danh mục đầu tư? MEXC hỗ trợ nhiều phương thức mua XDC, bao gồm thẻ tín dụng, chuyển khoản ngân hàng và giao dịch ngang hàng. Dù bạn là người mới bắt đầu hay nhà đầu tư chuyên nghiệp, MEXC đều hỗ trợ mua tiền mã hoá dễ dàng và an toàn.
Lịch sử giá XDC Network (XDC)
Phân tích lịch sử giá XDC giúp người dùng hiểu được xu hướng thị trường trong quá khứ, mức hỗ trợ/kháng cự chính và các mô hình biến động. Dù bạn đang theo dõi giá cao nhất mọi thời đại hay xác định xu hướng, dữ liệu lịch sử là một phần quan trọng trong dự đoán giá và phân tích kỹ thuật.
Dự đoán giá XDC
Bạn muốn biết xu hướng của XDC? Trang dự đoán giá XDC của chúng tôi kết hợp tâm lý thị trường, xu hướng lịch sử và chỉ báo kỹ thuật để cung cấp góc nhìn về tương lai.
Tại sao bạn nên chọn MEXC?
MEXC là một trong những sàn giao dịch tiền mã hoá hàng đầu thế giới, được hàng triệu người dùng trên toàn cầu tin tưởng. Dù là người mới bắt đầu hay nhà đầu tư chuyên nghiệp, bạn đều có thể giao dịch tiền mã hoá trong tầm tay cùng MEXC.
Tuyên bố miễn trừ trách nhiệm
Dữ liệu tokenomics trên trang này đến từ các nguồn của bên thứ ba. MEXC không đảm bảo tính chính xác của dữ liệu. Vui lòng nghiên cứu kỹ lưỡng trước khi đầu tư.
Mua XDC Network (XDC)
Số lượng
1 XDC = 0.06033 USD