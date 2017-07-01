Tokenomics của Tron (TRX)
Thông tin Tron (TRX)
TRON: Phi tập trung Web TRON được dành riêng để xây dựng cơ sở hạ tầng cho một Internet thực sự phi tập trung. Giao thức TRON, một trong những hệ điều hành dựa trên blockchain lớn nhất trên thế giới cung cấp khả năng mở rộng, tính sẵn sàng cao và hỗ trợ điện toán thông lượng cao (HTC), đóng vai trò là nền tảng cho tất cả các ứng dụng phi tập trung trong hệ sinh thái TRON. Nó cũng cung cấp khả năng tương thích tốt hơn cho các hợp đồng thông minh Ethereum thông qua một nền tảng hợp đồng thông minh sáng tạo, có thể cắm được. Kể từ ngày 24 tháng 7 năm 2018, TRON đã mua lại BitTorrent Inc., một công ty công nghệ Internet có trụ sở tại San Francisco. Nó thiết kế các công nghệ phân tán mở rộng quy mô hiệu quả, giữ trí thông minh ở mức cao nhất và giúp người sáng tạo cũng như người tiêu dùng kiểm soát nội dung và dữ liệu của họ. Hàng tháng, hơn 170 triệu người sử dụng các sản phẩm do BitTorrent Inc. phát triển. Các giao thức của nó di chuyển tới 40% lưu lượng truy cập Internet trên thế giới hàng ngày. Hiện TRON là một trong những hệ điều hành dựa trên blockchain lớn nhất trên thế giới với hơn 100 triệu người dùng.
Tokenomics & phân tích giá Tron (TRX)
Khám phá tokenomics chính và dữ liệu giá Tron (TRX), bao gồm vốn hóa thị trường, chi tiết nguồn cung, FDV và lịch sử giá. Tìm hiểu giá trị hiện tại và vị thế thị trường của token chỉ trong nháy mắt.
Cấu trúc token chuyên sâu của Tron (TRX)
Tìm hiểu chi tiết thông tin phát hành, phân bổ và mở khóa token TRX. Phần này nêu bật các khía cạnh chính của cấu trúc kinh tế token: tiện ích, ưu đãi và vesting.
Overview of Token Economics
TRON (TRX) operates as the native token of the TRON EVM-compatible Layer-1 blockchain. It implements a sophisticated token economic structure focused on deflation, staking, and incentivization. Below, we explore TRX's issuance, allocation, usage, incentive, and locking mechanisms, including detailed tables where appropriate.
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Genesis Issuance: Initially, TRON launched as an ERC-20 token with a planned supply of 100 billion TRX.
- Mainnet Transition: In June 2018, TRX migrated from Ethereum to its own mainnet.
- Burn Mechanism: Upon mainnet launch, 1 billion TRX (1% of initial supply) was burned.
- Ongoing Issuance: TRX transitioned to a deflationary supply model starting April 6, 2021. Token burns (mostly from transaction/resource fees) consistently exceed new issuance, maintaining a net deflationary path.
- Current Supply: As of December 2024, the total token supply is approximately 86.23 billion TRX, reflecting years of active burning outpacing any new issuance.
Annual Burn Rate and Deflationary Data
|Period
|Tokens Generated
|Tokens Burned
|Deflationary Outcome
|July 2022 – June 2023
|~300M–400M/mo
|~450M–500M/mo
|Net loss: ~1.6B TRX Q2 2023
This deflationary approach is still ongoing, aligned with user and network activity [[1]].
2. Allocation Mechanism
Initial Allocation (ERC-20 phase):
|Allocation Category
|TRX (Billion)
|% of Initial Total Supply
|TRON Foundation & Ecosystem
|35.00
|35.0%
|Initial Supporter (Peiwo/Justin Sun’s Company)
|10.00
|10.0%
|Private Sale Participants
|25.70
|25.7%
|Public Sale Participants
|40.00
|40.0%
|Mainnet Burn at Genesis
|1.00
|1.0%
- Unlock Status: All foundation team tokens became unlocked as of January 1, 2020.
- Current Concentration: As of Dec. 2024, the top 10 wallets hold ~42.4% of total supply, with JustLend DAO alone controlling ~14.35%.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism
Core Use Cases
-
Resource Acquisition:
- Bandwidth: Each account has a daily bandwidth quota; additional bandwidth can be obtained by staking TRX.
- Energy: Required for executing smart contracts, can only be gained by staking TRX.
- Burning for Resources: Excess resource usage requires burning TRX at dynamically priced rates (unit price of bandwidth/energy governed by TIPs).
-
Staking & Delegation:
- Staking: Users lock TRX to obtain network resources and voting power.
- Voting: TRX stakers vote for Super Representatives—top 27 by votes become block producers and governance authorities.
- Rewards: Stakers earn rewards both as voters and as Super Representatives, with a commission taken by representatives.
Reward Distribution (Per Block)
|Role
|Reward
|Comments
|Super Representative
|16 TRX per block
|Adjustable via governance
|Voters (Stakers)
|Portion of block
|Pro rata via voting ratio
- Staking Yields: Historically between 4.3% to 5.4% per year (decreasing in 2023–2024).
Medium of Exchange/Settlement
- TRX is broadly used for transaction fees, DEX swaps, DeFi collateral (e.g., JustLend), and ecosystem payments.
Governance
- Only the top 27 Super Representatives vote directly on on-chain governance parameters; regular stakers influence SR choice via voting.
4. Locking Mechanism
- Staking Lock: Staked TRX is locked and cannot be moved or traded while delegated.
- Unstaking/Unfreezing: After a user initiates an unstake (unfreeze), a 14-day waiting period is required before funds are accessible again.
- Delegation Lock: Staked TRX that is delegated for voting cannot be unstaked until delegation is removed.
Unstaking Operations:
- Users may perform up to 32 parallel unstaking operations.
- Each unstake requires a separate 14-day waiting period before withdrawal.
5. Unlocking Time
- Foundation & Team: All restricted tokens were fully unlocked by January 1, 2020.
- Staked TRX: 14-day unbonding/unlocking period post-unstaking operation.
Unstaking Steps:
- Initiate the unstake.
- Wait 14 days (“lock-up” period).
- Use automated or manual withdrawal to move TRX back to main account.
Summary Table: TRON Tokenomics at a Glance
|Mechanism
|Description
|Timeline/Policy
|Genesis Issuance
|100B TRX issued (ERC-20)
|Pre-mainnet (2017–2018)
|Deflationary Burn
|Ongoing deflation via resource fee burns; >1.6B TRX burned in Q2 2023
|Since mainnet launch, accelerated since 2021
|Initial Allocations
|35% Foundation, 10% early supporter, 25.7% private, 40% public sale
|Fully unlocked by Jan. 2020
|Staking Lock
|Required for bandwidth/energy/voting; locks tokens until unstaked/unfrozen
|User-controlled, 14-day wait
|Unstaking Hold
|14-day lock after unfreeze; up to 32 concurrent unstakes
|Network parameter (#70)
|Usage & Incentives
|Payments, staking, voting, fee burns, resource acquisition, governance participation
|Ongoing, with dynamic rate models
|Reward Distribution
|Block rewards to Super Representatives & voters, pro-rata
|~4.3–5.4% APR (variable)
|Governance
|Delegated PoS, on-chain voting, governance through Super Reps
|Election every 6 hours
Additional Nuances and Strategic Implications
- Network Security & Participation: Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) with regular elections (every 6 hours) incentivizes active participation and secures the network via distributed block producers.
- Dynamic Economics: Staking reward rates and energy/bandwidth prices can be adjusted via community governance, allowing TRON to react to market and usage shifts.
- Liquidity: As of Q2 2023, 100% of genesis TRX is liquid, except for those actively locked/staked by users.
- Ecosystem Centralization: The high holding concentration in JustLend DAO and a handful of addresses introduces some centralization risk but also streamlines DeFi governance and liquidity provision.
- User Flexibility: The 14-day unstake period is competitive among major L1s, balancing user accessibility with network stability.
References to Official Documentation
- How to unstake TRX
- TRON Governance Parameters - Tronscan
Conclusion
TRON’s tokenomics model is mature, actively deflationary, and highly integrated with on-chain resource management and governance. The mechanisms of issuance, allocation, usage, and incentives are all governed by transparent governance and clear economic policy, supporting sustainable ecosystem growth and robust user participation. The 14-day staking lock and full unlock of foundation/team tokens further assure liquidity and decentralization for stakeholders.
Tokenomics của Tron (TRX): Giải thích chỉ số chính và các ứng dụng
Hiểu rõ tokenomics của Tron (TRX) là điều cần thiết để phân tích giá trị dài hạn, tính bền vững và tiềm năng của token.
Chỉ số chính và phương thức tính toán:
Tổng cung:
Số lượng token TRX tối đa đã hoặc sẽ được tạo.
Nguồn cung lưu hành:
Số lượng token hiện có trên thị trường và do người dùng nắm giữ.
Nguồn cung tối đa:
Giới hạn tối đa về tổng số lượng token TRX có thể tồn tại.
FDV (Giá trị pha loãng hoàn toàn):
Được tính bằng giá hiện tại x nguồn cung tối đa, đưa ra dự báo về tổng vốn hóa thị trường nếu tất cả token đều được lưu hành.
Tỷ lệ lạm phát:
Phản ánh tốc độ ra mắt token mới, ảnh hưởng đến mức độ khan hiếm và xu hướng giá dài hạn.
Tại sao những chỉ số này quan trọng đối với nhà giao dịch?
Nguồn cung lưu hành cao = Thanh khoản lớn hơn.
Nguồn cung tối đa giới hạn + Lạm phát thấp = Tiềm năng tăng giá dài hạn.
Phân bổ token minh bạch = Tăng niềm tin vào dự án và giảm rủi ro kiểm soát tập trung.
FDV cao với vốn hóa thị trường hiện tại thấp = Có tín hiệu bị định giá quá cao.
Bây giờ bạn đã hiểu về tokenomics của TRX, hãy khám phá giá token TRX theo thời gian thực!
