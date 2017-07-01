Tìm hiểu chi tiết thông tin phát hành, phân bổ và mở khóa token TRX. Phần này nêu bật các khía cạnh chính của cấu trúc kinh tế token: tiện ích, ưu đãi và vesting.

Overview of Token Economics

TRON (TRX) operates as the native token of the TRON EVM-compatible Layer-1 blockchain. It implements a sophisticated token economic structure focused on deflation, staking, and incentivization. Below, we explore TRX's issuance, allocation, usage, incentive, and locking mechanisms, including detailed tables where appropriate.

1. Issuance Mechanism

Genesis Issuance: Initially, TRON launched as an ERC-20 token with a planned supply of 100 billion TRX.

Initially, TRON launched as an ERC-20 token with a planned supply of 100 billion TRX. Mainnet Transition: In June 2018, TRX migrated from Ethereum to its own mainnet.

In June 2018, TRX migrated from Ethereum to its own mainnet. Burn Mechanism: Upon mainnet launch, 1 billion TRX (1% of initial supply) was burned.

Upon mainnet launch, 1 billion TRX (1% of initial supply) was burned. Ongoing Issuance: TRX transitioned to a deflationary supply model starting April 6, 2021. Token burns (mostly from transaction/resource fees) consistently exceed new issuance, maintaining a net deflationary path.

TRX transitioned to a deflationary supply model starting April 6, 2021. Token burns (mostly from transaction/resource fees) consistently exceed new issuance, maintaining a net deflationary path. Current Supply: As of December 2024, the total token supply is approximately 86.23 billion TRX, reflecting years of active burning outpacing any new issuance.

Annual Burn Rate and Deflationary Data

Period Tokens Generated Tokens Burned Deflationary Outcome July 2022 – June 2023 ~300M–400M/mo ~450M–500M/mo Net loss: ~1.6B TRX Q2 2023

This deflationary approach is still ongoing, aligned with user and network activity [[1]].

2. Allocation Mechanism

Initial Allocation (ERC-20 phase):

Allocation Category TRX (Billion) % of Initial Total Supply TRON Foundation & Ecosystem 35.00 35.0% Initial Supporter (Peiwo/Justin Sun’s Company) 10.00 10.0% Private Sale Participants 25.70 25.7% Public Sale Participants 40.00 40.0% Mainnet Burn at Genesis 1.00 1.0%

Unlock Status: All foundation team tokens became unlocked as of January 1, 2020.

All foundation team tokens became unlocked as of January 1, 2020. Current Concentration: As of Dec. 2024, the top 10 wallets hold ~42.4% of total supply, with JustLend DAO alone controlling ~14.35%.

3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism

Core Use Cases

Resource Acquisition: Bandwidth : Each account has a daily bandwidth quota; additional bandwidth can be obtained by staking TRX. Energy : Required for executing smart contracts, can only be gained by staking TRX. Burning for Resources : Excess resource usage requires burning TRX at dynamically priced rates (unit price of bandwidth/energy governed by TIPs).

Staking & Delegation: Staking: Users lock TRX to obtain network resources and voting power. Voting: TRX stakers vote for Super Representatives—top 27 by votes become block producers and governance authorities. Rewards: Stakers earn rewards both as voters and as Super Representatives, with a commission taken by representatives.



Reward Distribution (Per Block)

Role Reward Comments Super Representative 16 TRX per block Adjustable via governance Voters (Stakers) Portion of block Pro rata via voting ratio

Staking Yields: Historically between 4.3% to 5.4% per year (decreasing in 2023–2024).

Medium of Exchange/Settlement

TRX is broadly used for transaction fees, DEX swaps, DeFi collateral (e.g., JustLend), and ecosystem payments.

Governance

Only the top 27 Super Representatives vote directly on on-chain governance parameters; regular stakers influence SR choice via voting.

4. Locking Mechanism

Staking Lock: Staked TRX is locked and cannot be moved or traded while delegated.

Staked TRX is locked and cannot be moved or traded while delegated. Unstaking/Unfreezing: After a user initiates an unstake (unfreeze), a 14-day waiting period is required before funds are accessible again.

After a user initiates an unstake (unfreeze), a 14-day waiting period is required before funds are accessible again. Delegation Lock: Staked TRX that is delegated for voting cannot be unstaked until delegation is removed.

Unstaking Operations:

Users may perform up to 32 parallel unstaking operations.

Each unstake requires a separate 14-day waiting period before withdrawal.

5. Unlocking Time

Foundation & Team: All restricted tokens were fully unlocked by January 1, 2020.

All restricted tokens were fully unlocked by January 1, 2020. Staked TRX: 14-day unbonding/unlocking period post-unstaking operation.

Unstaking Steps:

Initiate the unstake. Wait 14 days (“lock-up” period). Use automated or manual withdrawal to move TRX back to main account.

Summary Table: TRON Tokenomics at a Glance

Mechanism Description Timeline/Policy Genesis Issuance 100B TRX issued (ERC-20) Pre-mainnet (2017–2018) Deflationary Burn Ongoing deflation via resource fee burns; >1.6B TRX burned in Q2 2023 Since mainnet launch, accelerated since 2021 Initial Allocations 35% Foundation, 10% early supporter, 25.7% private, 40% public sale Fully unlocked by Jan. 2020 Staking Lock Required for bandwidth/energy/voting; locks tokens until unstaked/unfrozen User-controlled, 14-day wait Unstaking Hold 14-day lock after unfreeze; up to 32 concurrent unstakes Network parameter (#70) Usage & Incentives Payments, staking, voting, fee burns, resource acquisition, governance participation Ongoing, with dynamic rate models Reward Distribution Block rewards to Super Representatives & voters, pro-rata ~4.3–5.4% APR (variable) Governance Delegated PoS, on-chain voting, governance through Super Reps Election every 6 hours

Additional Nuances and Strategic Implications

Network Security & Participation: Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) with regular elections (every 6 hours) incentivizes active participation and secures the network via distributed block producers.

Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) with regular elections (every 6 hours) incentivizes active participation and secures the network via distributed block producers. Dynamic Economics: Staking reward rates and energy/bandwidth prices can be adjusted via community governance, allowing TRON to react to market and usage shifts.

Staking reward rates and energy/bandwidth prices can be adjusted via community governance, allowing TRON to react to market and usage shifts. Liquidity: As of Q2 2023, 100% of genesis TRX is liquid, except for those actively locked/staked by users.

As of Q2 2023, 100% of genesis TRX is liquid, except for those actively locked/staked by users. Ecosystem Centralization: The high holding concentration in JustLend DAO and a handful of addresses introduces some centralization risk but also streamlines DeFi governance and liquidity provision.

The high holding concentration in JustLend DAO and a handful of addresses introduces some centralization risk but also streamlines DeFi governance and liquidity provision. User Flexibility: The 14-day unstake period is competitive among major L1s, balancing user accessibility with network stability.

References to Official Documentation

How to unstake TRX

TRON Governance Parameters - Tronscan

Conclusion

TRON’s tokenomics model is mature, actively deflationary, and highly integrated with on-chain resource management and governance. The mechanisms of issuance, allocation, usage, and incentives are all governed by transparent governance and clear economic policy, supporting sustainable ecosystem growth and robust user participation. The 14-day staking lock and full unlock of foundation/team tokens further assure liquidity and decentralization for stakeholders.