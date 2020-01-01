Tokenomics của SUI (SUI)
Thông tin SUI (SUI)
Sui là một nền tảng hợp đồng thông minh và blockchain layer 1 đầu tiên được thiết kế từ dưới lên để giúp mọi người sở hữu tài sản kỹ thuật số nhanh chóng, riêng tư, an toàn và có thể truy cập được. Mô hình lấy đối tượng làm trung tâm của nó, dựa trên ngôn ngữ lập trình Move, cho phép thực thi song song, độ chính xác dưới giây và tài sản on-chain phong phú. Với khả năng xử lý và lưu trữ có thể mở rộng theo chiều ngang, Sui hỗ trợ nhiều loại ứng dụng với tốc độ vô song với chi phí thấp. Sui là một bước tiến chức năng trong blockchain và là nền tảng mà người sáng tạo và nhà phát triển có thể xây dựng trải nghiệm tuyệt vời, thân thiện với người dùng.
Tokenomics & phân tích giá SUI (SUI)
Khám phá tokenomics chính và dữ liệu giá SUI (SUI), bao gồm vốn hóa thị trường, chi tiết nguồn cung, FDV và lịch sử giá. Tìm hiểu giá trị hiện tại và vị thế thị trường của token chỉ trong nháy mắt.
Cấu trúc token chuyên sâu của SUI (SUI)
Tìm hiểu chi tiết thông tin phát hành, phân bổ và mở khóa token SUI. Phần này nêu bật các khía cạnh chính của cấu trúc kinh tế token: tiện ích, ưu đãi và vesting.
Token Issuance Mechanism
Sui has a fixed maximum total supply of 10 billion SUI tokens. The issuance follows a schedule with staged unlocks over many years—extending beyond 2030. At genesis (mainnet launch), only a portion of the total supply was liquid, with the majority subject to long-term vesting and unlock schedules designed to avoid sudden inflation.
Key points:
- Initial liquid supply was just a fraction of max supply, slowly increasing as tokens vest.
- Early protocol stages included temporary inflationary reward subsidies for staking, designed to bootstrap participation but set to phase out as fee income replaces them.
- By late 2024, annualized token inflation drifted close to zero, reflecting the reduced reliance on new issuance for incentives.
Token Allocation Mechanism
Initial Allocations:
- Community Reserve: 50% (5B SUI) – managed by the Sui Foundation for ecosystem development and growth initiatives.
- Early Contributors: 20% (2B SUI) – granted to project contributors and insiders.
- Investors: 14% (1.4B SUI) – distributed among private investors.
- Mysten Labs Treasury: 10% (1B SUI) – held by the Mysten Labs entity.
- Community Access Program & App Testers: 6% (600M SUI) – for public/whitelisted sales and engagement.
Additional notes:
- The public sale portion was only 6% of supply, highlighting the project's focus on gradual and controlled decentralization rather than large public dispersals at launch.
- Allocations to contributors and team, as well as investor tranches, are subject to individualized multi-year vesting restrictions for alignment and market stability.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
SUI functions as the core asset for both protocol security and user utility:
1. Network Security (Staking):
- Token holders stake SUI to operate validators or delegate to existing validators.
- Validators: Must stake at least 30M SUI to secure the network and can earn rewards from transaction fees, storage fund payouts, and—during the first year—issuance subsidies.
- Delegators: Any amount of SUI can be delegated, supporting validators and sharing in their rewards net of commission.
2. Transaction Fees:
- SUI is used to pay for gas (transaction) fees. Fee structure splits into “computation” (operational) and "storage" fees.
- Storage fees accumulate in a Storage Fund, subsidizing future validators for ongoing data retention.
3. Ecosystem Growth:
- The Sui Foundation deploys its allocation to incentivize builders, users, and key ecosystem initiatives.
- SUI is increasingly used in DeFi, NFT, and other native applications throughout the ecosystem, with a strong trend towards rising Total Value Locked (TVL) and activity.
4. Future Governance:
- Plans are in place for staked SUI to confer governance rights, limited to prevent excessive concentration (voting power capped at 10% per validator irrespective of stake beyond that).
Lock-Up and Vesting Mechanisms
Lock-up schedules are integral to Sui's economic model, spreading distribution over an extended window:
- Private Investors, Early Contributors, and Team allocations are subject to multi-year vesting.
- For example, 1.4 billion SUI for private investors and team allocations began unlocking in Q2-Q3 2024, continuing gradually for several years.
- The largest single-year unlocks are spread over Q2 and Q3 2024, with over 1 billion SUI entering circulation from locked tranches in that period.
- Ecosystem and Foundation incentives: Unlocking occurs steadily but are at the discretion of the Sui Foundation for when to distribute to initiatives.
- Public Sale & Programmatic Allocations: Certain sales had immediate partial unlocks (e.g., one-third at launch, remainder monthly over ~1 year), while others unlocked in full at genesis for recognized contributors.
- Staking/Reward subsidies: Phased out after the first year, their share shrinks as fee-based rewards take over.
Vesting schedules for core allocations will continue well beyond 2030, ensuring measured growth in circulating supply.
Unlocking Timeline/Events
- Major Token Unlocks:
- Q2 & Q3 2024: A pivotal period, with over 1 billion SUI released from investor and team allocations. This led to a clear step-up in liquid supply.
- Long-term unlocking: Additional tranches from all major categories (investors, contributors, community, etc.) continue through the decade, with data visualization showing a gradual approach to full liquidity.
Unlock Table (Approximate as of 2024):
|Category
|% of Supply
|Example Unlock Schedule
|Community Reserve
|50%
|Gradual, at Foundation's discretion
|Early Contributors
|20%
|Multi-year, beyond 2030
|Investors
|14%
|Stepped, starting Q2/Q3 2024
|Mysten Labs Treasury
|10%
|Vesting chart available, >2030
|Community/Public Sale
|6%
|1/3 at launch, then monthly
Implications and Analysis
- Long-term alignment: Sui’s vesting structure is engineered to align stakeholders and discourage speculative dumping by delaying full token accessibility.
- Ecosystem growth focus: With half of the supply reserved for community initiatives, the protocol prioritizes broad, lasting engagement.
- Market impact: Large unlocks (such as in 2024) pose temporary volatility risks; however, due to the ongoing gradual vesting, these are less likely to produce shockwaves than sudden, cliff-style releases.
- Decentralization and participation: High staking rates (consistently above 78% in 2024) indicate strong engagement, yet a recent slight dip suggests evolving user preferences and market conditions.
- Transition to sustainability: The phasing out of inflationary rewards places greater emphasis on fees and real network usage to incentivize validators and delegators over time.
Summary:
The Sui tokenomics model is meticulously structured to drive secure, decentralized growth, robust utility, and steady ecosystem development. Long-term vesting and measured unlocks, high staking participation, and a well-designed split of allocations underscore efforts to balance incentives, community alignment, and market stability across the protocol’s lifecycle.
Tokenomics của SUI (SUI): Giải thích chỉ số chính và các ứng dụng
Hiểu rõ tokenomics của SUI (SUI) là điều cần thiết để phân tích giá trị dài hạn, tính bền vững và tiềm năng của token.
Chỉ số chính và phương thức tính toán:
Tổng cung:
Số lượng token SUI tối đa đã hoặc sẽ được tạo.
Nguồn cung lưu hành:
Số lượng token hiện có trên thị trường và do người dùng nắm giữ.
Nguồn cung tối đa:
Giới hạn tối đa về tổng số lượng token SUI có thể tồn tại.
FDV (Giá trị pha loãng hoàn toàn):
Được tính bằng giá hiện tại x nguồn cung tối đa, đưa ra dự báo về tổng vốn hóa thị trường nếu tất cả token đều được lưu hành.
Tỷ lệ lạm phát:
Phản ánh tốc độ ra mắt token mới, ảnh hưởng đến mức độ khan hiếm và xu hướng giá dài hạn.
Tại sao những chỉ số này quan trọng đối với nhà giao dịch?
Nguồn cung lưu hành cao = Thanh khoản lớn hơn.
Nguồn cung tối đa giới hạn + Lạm phát thấp = Tiềm năng tăng giá dài hạn.
Phân bổ token minh bạch = Tăng niềm tin vào dự án và giảm rủi ro kiểm soát tập trung.
FDV cao với vốn hóa thị trường hiện tại thấp = Có tín hiệu bị định giá quá cao.
Bây giờ bạn đã hiểu về tokenomics của SUI, hãy khám phá giá token SUI theo thời gian thực!
