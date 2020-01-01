Tokenomics của Non-Playable Coin (NPC)
Non-Playable Coin (NPC) là một meme coin, được lấy cảm hứng từ một trong những meme dễ nhận biết nhất trên Internet. Đây là sự kết hợp meme coin-NFT đầu tiên, được tạo ra dành cho hơn 8 tỷ người trên Trái Đất.
Cấu trúc token chuyên sâu của Non-Playable Coin (NPC)
Overview
Non-Playable Coin (NPC) is branded as the first Meme-Fungible Token (MFT): a hybrid of memecoin and NFT standards, aiming for both high supply/fungibility and unique customization. NPC's design centers on entertainment and internet culture, explicitly disavowing financial return or utility beyond collectibility and tradability.
1. Issuance Mechanism
- NFT/Token Hybrid: NPC utilizes a mechanism where the token embodies a JPEG (non-fungible asset) but is also minted as a fungible token, compatible with trading on Uniswap (ERC20) and NFT marketplaces (ERC1155).
- Convertibility: Holders can wrap/unwrap between the fungible token form (tradable on DEXs) and the NFT form (tradable on NFT platforms). Both forms represent the same underlying asset and value.
- Supply: Specific max supply or emission schedule details are not provided in the available documentation.
2. Allocation Mechanism
- No Team/Investor Allocation: NPC’s launch documentation emphasizes a lack of formal team, roadmap, or centralized treasury. There is no evidence of pre-allocated tokens for team, investors, or treasury.
- Fair/Community Distribution: NPC tokens appear to be distributed directly to participants through public mint or open acquisition—there is no mention of private or early allocations. The ethos reflects a "meme-driven, community-oriented" approach.
- Launching as Art/Experiment: The project is "completely useless and for entertainment purposes," echoing true meme coin launches where initial holders acquire tokens via open platforms without prior allocations or incentives for insiders.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Tradability: NPC’s principal function is as a tradeable asset for fun and speculation, operating as a “liquid JPEG.” Its hybrid form enables it to be swapped on DEXs and collected or showcased on NFT platforms.
- No Yield or Utility: There are no embedded mechanisms for staking, fees, protocol governance, dividends, or rewards. NPC holders do not earn protocol revenues, additional tokens, or incentives by holding or interacting with the asset.
- Entertainment and Collectibility: Utility is rooted in cultural relevance, meme status, and the ability to customize, collect, and trade unique or base NPC JPEGs.
4. Lock-up and Vesting Mechanism
- No Lock-up or Vesting: There is no evidence of structured lock-ups, vesting, or delayed unlock schedules. Tokens, once minted or acquired, are fully liquid and tradable without restriction.
- No Token Unlock Events: A search for unlock schedules, vesting contracts, or issuance-related cliffs returns no formalized release mechanics.
5. Unlocking Time
- Immediate Liquidity: All NPC tokens are fully unlocked at mint or acquisition, with no delay or gradual release. The absence of team, advisor, or investor allocations obviates any need for unlock events.
- No Emission Schedule: There is no periodic or vesting-based emission—distribution is immediate, reflecting the project's ethos as a pure memecoin/art experiment.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|NFT/token hybrid. ERC20 and ERC1155 convertible. Public mint/acquisition.
|Allocation
|No team/investor/treasury allocation. Community-focused, open to all.
|Usage & Incentives
|Tradable as meme coin or NFT. No yield, staking, rewards, or governance utility.
|Lock-up
|None. Full liquidity upon issuance or mint; no vesting mechanisms.
|Unlocking
|Immediate. No unlock events, cliffs, or schedules.
Disclaimer: NPC and MFTs are explicitly stated to have no intrinsic value, utility, or roadmap, and all participation is strictly for entertainment/novelty.
Closing Thoughts
NPC’s token economics are a deliberate departure from typical crypto projects, removing financial incentives and complex allocation/vesting, focusing solely on meme culture and the blending of NFT and fungible asset characteristics. This distinguishes it from most tokens in DeFi, NFT, and infrastructure verticals, making it a unique experiment in digital collectible culture.
Tokenomics của Non-Playable Coin (NPC): Giải thích chỉ số chính và các ứng dụng
Hiểu rõ tokenomics của Non-Playable Coin (NPC) là điều cần thiết để phân tích giá trị dài hạn, tính bền vững và tiềm năng của token.
Chỉ số chính và phương thức tính toán:
Tổng cung:
Số lượng token NPC tối đa đã hoặc sẽ được tạo.
Nguồn cung lưu hành:
Số lượng token hiện có trên thị trường và do người dùng nắm giữ.
Nguồn cung tối đa:
Giới hạn tối đa về tổng số lượng token NPC có thể tồn tại.
FDV (Giá trị pha loãng hoàn toàn):
Được tính bằng giá hiện tại x nguồn cung tối đa, đưa ra dự báo về tổng vốn hóa thị trường nếu tất cả token đều được lưu hành.
Tỷ lệ lạm phát:
Phản ánh tốc độ ra mắt token mới, ảnh hưởng đến mức độ khan hiếm và xu hướng giá dài hạn.
Tại sao những chỉ số này quan trọng đối với nhà giao dịch?
Nguồn cung lưu hành cao = Thanh khoản lớn hơn.
Nguồn cung tối đa giới hạn + Lạm phát thấp = Tiềm năng tăng giá dài hạn.
Phân bổ token minh bạch = Tăng niềm tin vào dự án và giảm rủi ro kiểm soát tập trung.
FDV cao với vốn hóa thị trường hiện tại thấp = Có tín hiệu bị định giá quá cao.
Bây giờ bạn đã hiểu về tokenomics của NPC, hãy khám phá giá token NPC theo thời gian thực!
Lịch sử giá Non-Playable Coin (NPC)
Phân tích lịch sử giá NPC giúp người dùng hiểu được xu hướng thị trường trong quá khứ, mức hỗ trợ/kháng cự chính và các mô hình biến động. Dù bạn đang theo dõi giá cao nhất mọi thời đại hay xác định xu hướng, dữ liệu lịch sử là một phần quan trọng trong dự đoán giá và phân tích kỹ thuật.
Dự đoán giá NPC
Bạn muốn biết xu hướng của NPC? Trang dự đoán giá NPC của chúng tôi kết hợp tâm lý thị trường, xu hướng lịch sử và chỉ báo kỹ thuật để cung cấp góc nhìn về tương lai.
