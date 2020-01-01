Tokenomics của Notcoin (NOT)
Thông tin Notcoin (NOT)
Notcoin bắt đầu như một trò chơi Telegram lan truyền đã đưa nhiều người dùng vào web3 thông qua cơ chế mining để kiếm lợi nhuận.
Tokenomics & phân tích giá Notcoin (NOT)
Khám phá tokenomics chính và dữ liệu giá Notcoin (NOT), bao gồm vốn hóa thị trường, chi tiết nguồn cung, FDV và lịch sử giá. Tìm hiểu giá trị hiện tại và vị thế thị trường của token chỉ trong nháy mắt.
Cấu trúc token chuyên sâu của Notcoin (NOT)
Tìm hiểu chi tiết thông tin phát hành, phân bổ và mở khóa token NOT. Phần này nêu bật các khía cạnh chính của cấu trúc kinh tế token: tiện ích, ưu đãi và vesting.
Overview
Notcoin (NOT) is a community-driven token designed to onboard users into Web3 via a tap-to-earn game. Its token economics are crafted around mass adoption, reward-driven engagement, and gradual decentralization, but with unique caveats compared to traditional DeFi tokens.
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Origin: NOT tokens were initially distributed via a tap-to-earn game on Telegram, where users "mined" tokens by tapping on their screens. This method served as an airdrop-like mechanism, providing early users with allocations based on their in-game activity.
- Total Supply: The exact hard cap is not listed in the retrieved data, but public references suggest the token’s supply was fully minted at the time of the token generation event (TGE), with no ongoing inflation or further minting mechanisms.
- Launch: The TGE happened simultaneously with the token listing on major exchanges. There is no ongoing emission or mining; all supply was pre-allocated during the initial event.
2. Allocation Mechanism
While precise percentages are not directly available in the retrieved data, the known allocations typically include community rewards, team, treasury, ecosystem development, and possibly investors. The structure prioritizes wide distribution, as evidenced by NOT overtaking Shiba Inu (SHIB) as one of the most widely held tokens, with approximately 3 million holders.
Example Allocation Table (Not Actual Data—Illustrative Purposes Only):
|Allocation Category
|Description
|Approx. Unlock/Vesting
|Tap-to-Earn/Game
|Distributed to game participants
|Largely liquid at TGE
|Team & Advisors
|Founders, project, and advisory allocation
|Locked, released on schedule
|Treasury & Ecosystem
|Protocol development, partnerships, growth
|Vesting, scheduled unlocking
|Investors
|Early backers, if any
|Subject to vesting/locking
|Marketing/Airdrops
|Growth and incentivization efforts
|Varies, usually partially liquid
Precise actual breakdown is subject to further official disclosures and is not found in this search.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanisms
- Primary Use: NOT is used as an in-game reward within the Notcoin ecosystem, incentivizing user activity, social engagement, and possibly other Telegram Mini App integrations.
- Incentives: The primary incentive is user reward for participation. There is no explicit staking mechanism or protocol-level yield as with DeFi tokens.
- Liquidity & Trading: Post-launch, NOT is tradable on various centralized and decentralized exchanges, with no external utility (e.g., no network fees or governance at launch). The broad distribution is itself an incentive for new users to join and participate.
4. Locking & Vesting Mechanism
- Locking: Allocation to teams, early contributors, and possibly ecosystem development is typically locked at TGE, with a staged vesting schedule to avoid large, sudden inflows of supply.
- Cliff & Vesting: Standard industry vesting mechanisms often employ an initial cliff (no tokens unlocked) followed by linear or periodic vesting (e.g., monthly, quarterly). This aligns the interest of the team and stakeholders with long-term project growth.
- No Emissions: Since Notcoin does not have ongoing emissions, only vesting accounts for future unlocks.
5. Unlocking Schedule
Available structured unlock data for Notcoin is minimal, with the compute agent confirming that critical parameters (like max supply, per-category unlock, and schedule) were not publicly detailed in the datasets queried. However, standard practice—with examples from similar projects—would see:
- Immediate liquidity for tap-to-earn participants post-TGE.
- Team/Advisory/Treasury tokens locked, unlocking linearly over 12–36 months.
- Ecosystem/investor portions similarly subject to vesting schedules.
6. Notcoin: Adoption and Implications
- Adoption: With ~3 million unique holders, Notcoin overtook well-known tokens like Shiba Inu and PEPE, highlighting a highly successful mass-distribution and onboarding campaign.
- Ecosystem Impact: The rapid and broad distribution builds a vast base of users, but may also result in high initial volatility if many participants choose to sell their tokens once liquid.
- Long-term Sustainability: The lack of ongoing emissions, focus on a single onboarding event, and post-TGE gamification strategy mark Notcoin as an experimental social distribution token rather than a traditional economic protocol.
Summary Table: Notcoin Token Economics
|Mechanism
|Description
|Issuance
|One-time airdrop (tap-to-earn) at TGE; no ongoing emissions
|Allocation
|Majorly to community via game, plus team, treasury, ecosystem (exact split undisclosed)
|Usage/Incentive
|Reward for engagement, onboarding to Web3; tradable token post-TGE
|Locking
|Team/advisor/treasury allocations vested over time; cliff+linear vesting likely
|Unlocking
|Game rewards liquid; remaining unlock per schedule over 1–3 years
Limitations & Context
- Transparency: As of June 2025, Notcoin’s full, granular tokenomics (precise per-category allocations, vesting durations, cliffs, and unlock dates) remain partially undisclosed in public, source-verified data.
- Best Practices: Projects usually disclose a downloadable or visual vesting and unlock schedule, which is not currently public for Notcoin. This may change as the project matures.
- Market Dynamics: Instant, high-volume token holder distribution prompts both unique network growth opportunities and potential market volatility until long-term holders are established.
Actionable Insights
- If you are a participant or investor, be aware of potential future unlock events (likely team or treasury), as typical vesting cliffs expire 12–24 months post-launch.
- Regularly check official Notcoin channels or reputable aggregators for updates on unlock schedules and future incentives.
Note: The above is synthesized from the latest available data and analogous structures from similar projects. The actual Notcoin whitepaper or tokenomics page may contain future updates.
Tokenomics của Notcoin (NOT): Giải thích chỉ số chính và các ứng dụng
Hiểu rõ tokenomics của Notcoin (NOT) là điều cần thiết để phân tích giá trị dài hạn, tính bền vững và tiềm năng của token.
Chỉ số chính và phương thức tính toán:
Tổng cung:
Số lượng token NOT tối đa đã hoặc sẽ được tạo.
Nguồn cung lưu hành:
Số lượng token hiện có trên thị trường và do người dùng nắm giữ.
Nguồn cung tối đa:
Giới hạn tối đa về tổng số lượng token NOT có thể tồn tại.
FDV (Giá trị pha loãng hoàn toàn):
Được tính bằng giá hiện tại x nguồn cung tối đa, đưa ra dự báo về tổng vốn hóa thị trường nếu tất cả token đều được lưu hành.
Tỷ lệ lạm phát:
Phản ánh tốc độ ra mắt token mới, ảnh hưởng đến mức độ khan hiếm và xu hướng giá dài hạn.
Tại sao những chỉ số này quan trọng đối với nhà giao dịch?
Nguồn cung lưu hành cao = Thanh khoản lớn hơn.
Nguồn cung tối đa giới hạn + Lạm phát thấp = Tiềm năng tăng giá dài hạn.
Phân bổ token minh bạch = Tăng niềm tin vào dự án và giảm rủi ro kiểm soát tập trung.
FDV cao với vốn hóa thị trường hiện tại thấp = Có tín hiệu bị định giá quá cao.
Bây giờ bạn đã hiểu về tokenomics của NOT, hãy khám phá giá token NOT theo thời gian thực!
Hướng dẫn mua NOT
Bạn muốn thêm Notcoin (NOT) vào danh mục đầu tư? MEXC hỗ trợ nhiều phương thức mua NOT, bao gồm thẻ tín dụng, chuyển khoản ngân hàng và giao dịch ngang hàng. Dù bạn là người mới bắt đầu hay nhà đầu tư chuyên nghiệp, MEXC đều hỗ trợ mua tiền mã hoá dễ dàng và an toàn.
Lịch sử giá Notcoin (NOT)
Phân tích lịch sử giá NOT giúp người dùng hiểu được xu hướng thị trường trong quá khứ, mức hỗ trợ/kháng cự chính và các mô hình biến động. Dù bạn đang theo dõi giá cao nhất mọi thời đại hay xác định xu hướng, dữ liệu lịch sử là một phần quan trọng trong dự đoán giá và phân tích kỹ thuật.
Dự đoán giá NOT
Bạn muốn biết xu hướng của NOT? Trang dự đoán giá NOT của chúng tôi kết hợp tâm lý thị trường, xu hướng lịch sử và chỉ báo kỹ thuật để cung cấp góc nhìn về tương lai.
Tại sao bạn nên chọn MEXC?
MEXC là một trong những sàn giao dịch tiền mã hoá hàng đầu thế giới, được hàng triệu người dùng trên toàn cầu tin tưởng. Dù là người mới bắt đầu hay nhà đầu tư chuyên nghiệp, bạn đều có thể giao dịch tiền mã hoá trong tầm tay cùng MEXC.
Tuyên bố miễn trừ trách nhiệm
Dữ liệu tokenomics trên trang này đến từ các nguồn của bên thứ ba. MEXC không đảm bảo tính chính xác của dữ liệu. Vui lòng nghiên cứu kỹ lưỡng trước khi đầu tư.
Mua Notcoin (NOT)
Số lượng
1 NOT = 0.001803 USD