Tokenomics của DeepBook (DEEP)
Thông tin DeepBook (DEEP)
DeepBook là một sổ lệnh giới hạn trung tâm phi tập trung thế hệ tiếp theo (CLOB) được xây dựng trên Sui. DeepBook tận dụng khả năng thực hiện song song, độ trễ dưới một giây và phí giao dịch thấp của Sui để mang đến một sàn giao dịch trên chuỗi có hiệu suất cao và tốc độ cực nhanh.
Tokenomics & phân tích giá DeepBook (DEEP)
Khám phá tokenomics chính và dữ liệu giá DeepBook (DEEP), bao gồm vốn hóa thị trường, chi tiết nguồn cung, FDV và lịch sử giá. Tìm hiểu giá trị hiện tại và vị thế thị trường của token chỉ trong nháy mắt.
Cấu trúc token chuyên sâu của DeepBook (DEEP)
Tìm hiểu chi tiết thông tin phát hành, phân bổ và mở khóa token DEEP. Phần này nêu bật các khía cạnh chính của cấu trúc kinh tế token: tiện ích, ưu đãi và vesting.
Below is a comprehensive analysis of the token economics for DeepBook Protocol, focused on its issuance mechanism, allocation mechanism, usage and incentive mechanism, lock-up mechanism, and unlocking time.
1. Issuance Mechanism
As of the latest available information:
- DeepBook Protocol operates natively on the Sui blockchain and leverages the SUI token.
- Participation in DeepBook (e.g., creating trading pools) requires users to pay a one-time fee in SUI tokens (currently set at 100 SUI per pool creation).
- There is no public evidence of a unique DeepBook-issued token; the protocol’s economics are closely tied with SUI token’s mechanisms.
- Future governance or changes to issuance could be implemented using SUI’s native on-chain voting and governance model, though no governance process for DeepBook or SUI governance via DeepBook has been launched yet.
2. Allocation Mechanism
- Since DeepBook does not appear to issue its own token, allocation primarily refers to SUI tokens utilized within the protocol.
- Pool creation and potential protocol upgrades rely on SUI payments from users. The final destination or use case for the SUI tokens collected as pool creation fees has not been publicly detailed.
- In the broader Sui network, SUI tokens are allocated to network participants through a range of mechanisms (including staking, validator rewards, ecosystem incentives) but DeepBook-specific allocations are not documented.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Usage: SUI tokens are required to:
- Create pools (paying a one-time fee)
- Participate as a validator (staking)
- Incentives: SUI tokens may be used as potential rewards for validators/delegators in the Sui network, which DeepBook indirectly benefits from as a network-native dApp. There are no unique DeepBook-specific staking, rewards, or profit-sharing mechanisms reported.
- No direct “profit-sharing,” “revenue distribution,” or other distinctive incentive mechanisms unique to DeepBook have been confirmed. (Revenue generated from protocol usage, if any, is not yet scheduled for redistribution or specific allocation.)
4. Lock-Up Mechanism
- No evidence exists of a specific DeepBook token, vesting schedule, or lock-up event.
- SUI staking on the Sui network (which underpins DeepBook’s operation) involves locking SUI tokens for validator participation, with minimums and lock lengths determined by network governance. This is network-wide and not unique to DeepBook.
5. Unlocking Time
- No documented DeepBook-specific token vesting or unlocking schedule exists.
- Any unlocking or vesting relevant to DeepBook would inherit from broader SUI token economics—such as SUI’s validator staking lock/unlock periods (if applicable). As pool creation requires a one-time SUI payment, this has no specific lock/unlock schedule.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|DeepBook Protocol (as of Jun 2025)
|Issuance
|No DeepBook-native token; uses SUI
|Allocation
|SUI paid for pool creation; undisclosed use
|Usage & Incentives
|Requires SUI for pool creation; no unique DeepBook incentive
|Lock-up
|None specific; follows SUI staking if validating
|Unlocking
|None specific; follows SUI staking periods if applicable
Nuances & Implications
- Lack of DeepBook-Native Token: At time of analysis, DeepBook Protocol does not introduce a standalone token with its own economic policy; it leverages SUI as the medium for all value transfer within the protocol.
- Fee Usage Unclear: The destination and eventual use or burn of the SUI paid in DeepBook fees remains undisclosed, representing a potential transparency issue.
- Upgradeable Model: If governance is enabled in the future (either for Sui or DeepBook), mechanisms such as SUI-based voting, treasury allocations, or protocol incentives could be implemented via on-chain proposals.
- No Unique Vesting/Unlocks: Investors should be aware that current DeepBook participation does not expose them to typical protocol token distribution schedules, vesting, or unlocks beyond those inherent in SUI network operations.
Recommendations
- Monitor Sui and DeepBook official channels for future updates, especially with respect to protocol upgrades, fee destination, and the introduction of any DeepBook-native token or incentive program.
- For protocol participants: All risk/reward exposures are currently tied to SUI token holding and the general health of the Sui network, not to DeepBook-specific economic structures.
Note: This summary is based on the best available research as of June 2025. Should the protocol issue a native token or update its economic structure, the above facts may change accordingly.
Tokenomics của DeepBook (DEEP): Giải thích chỉ số chính và các ứng dụng
Hiểu rõ tokenomics của DeepBook (DEEP) là điều cần thiết để phân tích giá trị dài hạn, tính bền vững và tiềm năng của token.
Chỉ số chính và phương thức tính toán:
Tổng cung:
Số lượng token DEEP tối đa đã hoặc sẽ được tạo.
Nguồn cung lưu hành:
Số lượng token hiện có trên thị trường và do người dùng nắm giữ.
Nguồn cung tối đa:
Giới hạn tối đa về tổng số lượng token DEEP có thể tồn tại.
FDV (Giá trị pha loãng hoàn toàn):
Được tính bằng giá hiện tại x nguồn cung tối đa, đưa ra dự báo về tổng vốn hóa thị trường nếu tất cả token đều được lưu hành.
Tỷ lệ lạm phát:
Phản ánh tốc độ ra mắt token mới, ảnh hưởng đến mức độ khan hiếm và xu hướng giá dài hạn.
Tại sao những chỉ số này quan trọng đối với nhà giao dịch?
Nguồn cung lưu hành cao = Thanh khoản lớn hơn.
Nguồn cung tối đa giới hạn + Lạm phát thấp = Tiềm năng tăng giá dài hạn.
Phân bổ token minh bạch = Tăng niềm tin vào dự án và giảm rủi ro kiểm soát tập trung.
FDV cao với vốn hóa thị trường hiện tại thấp = Có tín hiệu bị định giá quá cao.
Bây giờ bạn đã hiểu về tokenomics của DEEP, hãy khám phá giá token DEEP theo thời gian thực!
Tuyên bố miễn trừ trách nhiệm
Dữ liệu tokenomics trên trang này đến từ các nguồn của bên thứ ba. MEXC không đảm bảo tính chính xác của dữ liệu. Vui lòng nghiên cứu kỹ lưỡng trước khi đầu tư.
