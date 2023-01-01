Voting rules:

1. MX Tokens will be used for voting. Users may vote as many times as they like during the voting period. There are no limits on the number of votes for user.

2. The MX Tokens used for voting will be frozen until the end of the voting period or renewal. Users will not be able to trade or transfer frozen tokens but can still participate in M-Day and Launchpad events.

MEXC reserves the right for the final interpretation of the vote.