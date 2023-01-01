(1) The task rewards will be reviewed within 3 working days after completion and sent to your account after approval.
(2) Any attempts to claim any event rewards without meeting the stated requirements will be considered fraudulent. Accounts that are suspected of fraud will be investigated. Upon confirmation of fraud, the account in question will be suspended and all bonuses will be revoked.
(3) MEXC reserves the right to final interpretation of the event information herein. MEXC shall reserve the right to adjust tasks and rewards according to the market conditions at any time.
2. Verifying Your Reward Balance
(1) Check remaining bonus balance: For website users, log in and click on [Wallets] - [Overview] - [Futures Account] to check your remaining bonus. For app users, log in and click [Wallets] - [Futures] - [USDT] to check your remaining bonus.
(2) Check bonus history: For website users, log in and check your bonus history under [Futures] - [USDT-M] - [Capital Flow] and select [Bonus] as the Type. For app users, log in and check it under [Futures] - [Futures History] - [Capital Flow] and change [All Types] to [Bonus]. A positive number represents the amount of bonus received and a negative number represents the amount of bonus consumed.
3. Rules for Using Bonus
(1) The bonus can only be used for futures trading. While profits resulting from the trades using the bonus can be withdrawn, the bonus itself cannot be withdrawn.
(2) The bonus can be used as margin for trading, and can also be used for deduction of trading fees or funding fees, as well as to offset trading losses.
(3) Any asset transfers out of the futures account before the bonus is used up will result in the forfeiture of the bonus.
(4) Your bonus is valid for 15 days. Any unused bonus will be automatically revoked 15 days after issuance. Please be aware of the potential liquidation risk resulting from this.