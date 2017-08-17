0x | ZRX Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
0x Quick Project Information
ZRX is a protocol that facilitates low friction peer-to-peer exchange of ERC20 tokens on the Ethereum blockchain.You can find more information about 0x history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
English name of the tokenZRX
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the token0X協議
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time2017-08-17
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price0.05 USDT
Max Supply1,000,000,000