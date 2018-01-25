mexc
Zilliqa | ZIL Digital Asset Info

Zilliqa Quick Project Information

Zilliqa is a new public blockchain platform for high-throughput applications. It brings the theory of sharding to practice with its novel protocol that increases transaction rates as its network expands. The latest experimental results demonstrate a throughput of more than 2,400 transactions per second, which is over 200 times higher than that of today's popular blockchains. The platform is tailored towards enabling high-throughput data-driven decentralized apps, designed to meet the scaling requirements of applications in areas such as digital marketing, payment, shared economy and rights management.
You can find more information about Zilliqa history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

ZIL Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Zilliqa (ZIL) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade ZIL on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Zilliqa or access MEXC ZIL and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Zilliqa to gain higher income. Trade ZIL futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenZIL
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the token基礎鏈
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time2018-01-25
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price0.0081 USDT
Max Supply21,000,000,000
