Zilliqa | ZIL Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Zilliqa Quick Project Information
Zilliqa is a new public blockchain platform for high-throughput applications. It brings the theory of sharding to practice with its novel protocol that increases transaction rates as its network expands. The latest experimental results demonstrate a throughput of more than 2,400 transactions per second, which is over 200 times higher than that of today's popular blockchains. The platform is tailored towards enabling high-throughput data-driven decentralized apps, designed to meet the scaling requirements of applications in areas such as digital marketing, payment, shared economy and rights management.You can find more information about Zilliqa history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
ZIL Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenZIL
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the token基礎鏈
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time2018-01-25
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price0.0081 USDT
Max Supply21,000,000,000