ZEEBU | ZBU Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
ZEEBU Quick Project Information
Zeebu is World’s first loyalty Utility token created for Telecom Carrier Businesses. Zeebu loyalty utility token is an ERC 20 token designed to incentivize and reward Telecom Carriers participating in the Zeebu Ecosystem.You can find more information about ZEEBU history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
ZBU Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold ZEEBU (ZBU) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade ZBU
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy ZEEBU or access MEXC ZBU and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on ZEEBU to gain higher income. Trade ZBU futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenZBU
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenZBU
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply5,000,000,000