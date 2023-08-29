Market
ZEEBU
ZBU/USDT
0.9132
--
$
0.00
24h High
1.0796
24h Low
0.4344
24h Volume (ZBU)
207.10K
24h Amount (USDT)
190.41K
24h High
1.0796
24h Low
0.4344
24h Volume (ZBU)
207.10K
24h Amount (USDT)
190.41K
Zeebu is World’s first loyalty Utility token created for Telecom Carrier Businesses. Zeebu loyalty utility token is an ERC 20 token designed to incentivize and reward Telecom Carriers participating in the Zeebu Ecosystem.
Overview
Name
ZBU
Issue Time
--
Related Links
White Paper
Official Website
Block Explorer
Issue Price
--
Max Supply
5,000,000,000
