Yield Guild Games | YGG Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Yield Guild Games Quick Project Information
Yield Guild Games (YGG) is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) for investing in non fungible tokens (NFTs) used in virtual worlds and blockchain-based games.You can find more information about Yield Guild Games history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
YGG Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Yield Guild Games (YGG) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade YGG
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Yield Guild Games or access MEXC YGG and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Yield Guild Games to gain higher income. Trade YGG futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenYGG
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenYGG
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000