Yearn.finance | YFI Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Yearn.finance Quick Project Information
Yearn.finance is an aggregator service for decentralized finance (DeFi) investors, using automation to allow them to maximize profits from yield farming.You can find more information about Yearn.finance history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
YFI Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Yearn.finance (YFI) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade YFI
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Yearn.finance or access MEXC YFI and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Yearn.finance to gain higher income. Trade YFI futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenYFI
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenYFI
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply36,666