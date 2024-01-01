You can find more information about XYM history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Symbol is a blockchain platform launched in March of 2021. It’s the spiritual successor to NEM, featuring a new consensus algorithm called proof-of-stake-plus (PoS+), rule-based tokens (called mosaics), namespaces, multisignature accounts, and aggregate transactions. Its client, Catapult, is written in C++.