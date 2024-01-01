XYM | XYM Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Symbol is a blockchain platform launched in March of 2021. It’s the spiritual successor to NEM, featuring a new consensus algorithm called proof-of-stake-plus (PoS+), rule-based tokens (called mosaics), namespaces, multisignature accounts, and aggregate transactions. Its client, Catapult, is written in C++.You can find more information about XYM history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
English name of the tokenXYM
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenXYM
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply8,999,999,999