Tezos | XTZ Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Tezos Quick Project Information
Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve by upgrading itself. Stakeholders govern upgrades to the core protocol, including upgrades to the amendment process itself.You can find more information about Tezos history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
XTZ Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Tezos (XTZ) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade XTZ
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Tezos or access MEXC XTZ and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Tezos to gain higher income. Trade XTZ futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenXTZ
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenXTZ
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time2017-07-01
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price0.47 USDT
Max Supply801,312,599