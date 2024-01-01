You can find more information about Xrp Classic history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Xrp Classic's purpose is to develop eco-friendly solutions that aim to make the cryptocurrency space safer and easier to understand for everyone. Xrp Classic is a project aimed at developing its own ReFi blockchain. Our vision is to develop an innovative, sustainable, multi-platform ecosystem that enables users to earn whilst having a pleasant experience using it.